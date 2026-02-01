DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Business / Gross GST collections rise 6.2 per cent to 3-month high of Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January

Higher import revenues lift mop-up; net GST grows 7.6 per cent despite rate cuts and lower cess collections

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:14 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Image for representation. iStock.
Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 6.2 per cent to over Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January, mainly on the back of higher revenues from imports, sources said on Sunday.

Total refunds declined 3.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,665 crore, resulting in net GST revenues rising 7.6 per cent to about Rs 1.71 lakh crore during the month.

Cess collection from tobacco products stood at Rs 5,768 crore in January, sharply lower than Rs 13,009 crore collected in the same month last year, when a compensation cess was levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods such as cars and tobacco products.

Effective September 22, 2025, GST rates on around 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper. The compensation cess is now levied only on tobacco and related products, unlike earlier when it applied to luxury and demerit goods as well. The rate rationalisation has impacted overall revenue collections.

Gross tax collections from domestic transactions grew 4.8 per cent to Rs 1.41 lakh crore, while revenues from imports surged 10.1 per cent to Rs 52,253 crore in January.

The January collections mark a three-month high, indicating that improved consumption is helping offset the impact of tax cuts implemented last year. GST collections had dipped to Rs 1.70 lakh crore in November, before rising to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in December and nearing October’s Rs 1.96 lakh crore level in January.

Cumulative gross GST collections during April 2025 - January 2026 stood at Rs 18.43 lakh crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 8.3 per cent, broadly in line with nominal GDP growth.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said the 6.2 per cent growth despite significant rate reductions shows that higher consumption is more than compensating for the tax cuts, as anticipated by policymakers. He added that while many large states continue to record single-digit growth, there has been a visible improvement over the past three months.

EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said the steady revenue trajectory suggests that policy resets such as the September 2025 rate rationalisation are formalising the economy and laying the foundation for a more resilient, export-led GST expansion.

