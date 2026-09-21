Group Legrand India Launches Innovation Challenge to Advance Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

• A joint initiative with the Government of Maharashtra under the HIVE ecosystem

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• Joint Declaration of Cooperation (JDC) signed between Group Legrand India, IICARE Foundation, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), Lonere, and Shivaji University, Kolhapur

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Group Legrand India, in collaboration with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Shivaji University, Kolhapur, and the Government of Maharashtra, has launched the HiiVE Legrand Innovation Challenge to be implemented by IICARE Foundation and Environmental Forum of India. The Challenge is aimed at accelerating the development of sustainable packaging solutions and eliminating single-use plastics through industry-academia-government collaboration as part of Legrand’s CSR Initiative.

The challenge will bring together students, researchers, start-ups and innovators under the HiiVE initiative to develop practical, scalable and market-ready alternatives that support circular economy and sustainability objectives. The launch brought together senior government officials, Vice Chancellors, university leaders, researchers, innovators, and industry experts.

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Aligned with Legrand's global purpose of "Improving Lives” with simple and sustainable solutions, the initiative reinforces Legrand's commitment to carbon neutrality, environmental stewardship and circular economy principles. The challenge seeks to leverage Maharashtra Government University’s research, innovation and entrepreneurship capabilities under the guidance of Legrand’s technical experts. The event also marked the launch of HiiVE (High Impact & Innovations Venture Ecosystem), an initiative designed to create stronger linkages between government, academia, industry and innovators, with Legrand being the Industrial anchor. Through this platform, stakeholders will collaborate to address real-world challenges and accelerate innovation-led solutions.

During this formal launch of the hackathon, a Joint Declaration of Cooperation has been signed between Group Legrand India, IICARE Foundation, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), Lonere, and Shivaji University, Kolhapur. The declaration establishes a framework for long-term collaboration in research, innovation, incubation and commercialization, while strengthening linkages between industry requirements and academic expertise. As part of this collaboration, the partners will work together to support the HiiVE Legrand Innovation Challenge and accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable solutions through their university ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Tony Berland, CEO & MD, Group Legrand India, said: "At Legrand, sustainability is embedded in our purpose and in the way we innovate. Through the HiiVE Legrand Innovation Challenge, we aim to bring together industry expertise, academic research and entrepreneurial thinking to develop practical and scalable alternatives to single-use plastics. This initiative reflects our commitment to improving lives while advancing our sustainability goals."

Dr. Santosh Bhosale, Joint Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, said: "Maharashtra has a tremendous opportunity to emerge as a leader in sustainability-driven innovation by harnessing the collective strength of its universities, research institutions, communities, entrepreneurs and collaborative innovation ecosystems. The HiiVE Legrand Innovation Challenge demonstrates how industry, academia and government can come together to translate ideas and research into impactful, scalable and market-ready solutions that create value for society, industry and the environment."

The event featured a presentation by the Legrand R&D team on the company's sustainability priorities and packaging innovation efforts, followed by an interactive consultation with Vice Chancellors, academic leaders and ecosystem partners. Discussions focused on strengthening industry-academia partnerships, accelerating research commercialization and creating pathways for scaling innovative solutions.

The stakeholder consultation witnessed participation from some of Maharashtra's leading academic institutions, including Hon'ble Dr. Apoorva Palkar, Vice Chancellor, Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University; Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, University of Mumbai; Prof. Sunil Bhirud, Vice Chancellor, COEP Technological University; and Prof. R. K. Kamat, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), Lonere. Their participation underscored the growing commitment of academia to collaborate with industry and government in advancing sustainability-focused innovation, research commercialization and future-ready solutions.

Through this hackathon, Group Legrand India aims to identify and develop an innovative, Made-in-India alternative to single-use plastic that is more than 90% biodegradable. The initiative seeks to encourage the development of scalable and commercially viable solutions that can be adopted across industries, while also inspiring citizens to actively participate in the mission of 'Single-Use Plastic Elimination' through sustained behavioural change.

About Group Legrand India

Group Legrand India is a leading specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Through its CSR initiatives, the company supports programmes in education, healthcare, skill development, environmental sustainability, water conservation, and community development, creating long-term positive impact across India.

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Joint Declaration of Cooperation (JDC) signed between Group Legrand India, IICARE Foundation, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), Lonere, and Shivaji University, Kolhapur, as part of Legrand Innovation Challenge - a joint initiative w

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