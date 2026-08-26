Group Legrand India Strengthens Rural Water Security with Completion of Check Dam Project in Nashik

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Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community development, Group Legrand India has successfully completed the construction of a Check Dam in Shastrinagar village, Nashik district in partnership with BharatCares (CSRBOX Group). The project has been implemented under the company's social responsibility to address water scarcity, strengthen groundwater resources, and improve the resilience of farming communities in the region. The intervention is expected to benefit residents of both Shastrinagar and Gangamhalungi villages, where water availability has historically been a challenge, particularly during the dry season. The inauguration ceremony was led by Mr. Deepak Patil, COO, Group Legrand India, and Ms. Abida Aneez, CSR Head, Group Legrand India, and was attended by senior representatives from local governance bodies, community leaders, implementation partners, and members of the local community.

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Located in a drought-prone area where declining groundwater levels and irregular rainfall patterns have increasingly impacted agricultural productivity and household water access, the newly completed structure has created over 94 lakh litres of water storage capacity approximately filled twice a year and an estimated groundwater recharge potential exceeding 8.32 lakh litres annually. The check dam is expected to ensure greater water availability for drinking, livestock, and irrigation needs, ultimately supporting more secure livelihoods and enabling farming families to withstand seasonal water stress more effectively. The project is expected to positively impact more than 3,650 beneficiaries across the two villages.

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The initiative reflects Group Legrand India's long-term vision of creating sustainable community assets that generate lasting environmental and social impact. Beyond the construction of the water conservation structure, the project also included engagement with local stakeholders and capacity-building efforts to support responsible water management and long-term maintenance of the asset through community participation and Gram Panchayat involvement.

Commenting on the project's completion, Abida Aneez, Head - CSR & Sustainability, Group Legrand India, said, "Water is one of the most critical resources for communities, livelihoods and ecosystems. At Legrand, we believe that sustainable development begins with securing access to essential resources and creating infrastructure that can serve communities for generations. The completion of this check dam is more than a water conservation intervention; it is an investment in agricultural resilience, environmental stewardship and the future prosperity of rural families. We remain deeply committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen climate resilience, conserve natural resources and create meaningful impact at the grassroots level."

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For the local community, the project represents more than infrastructure; it represents hope for greater stability and improved agricultural outcomes. Chhagan Dive, a farmer from Gangamhalungi village, shared, "Every year, water becomes scarce after the winter months, making it difficult for us to manage our farms and livestock even though we get heavy rainfall due to water runoff. During summer, many families had to travel up to 5 km to fetch water. This Check Dam has been a blessing for us by providing reliable water for our fields and reducing the uncertainty many families face. We are grateful for this support and the positive difference it will make to our village."

The project forms part of Legrand India's broader efforts to promote responsible water stewardship and environmental sustainability. Over the years, the company has initiated several programmes focused on water conservation, natural resource management, groundwater recharge, and sustainable rural development. Recognising that water security is fundamental to community well-being and economic development, Legrand continues to support interventions that conserve water resources while strengthening local resilience to climate-related challenges.

The completion of the Shastrinagar Check Dam marks another important milestone in the company's sustainability journey. By creating a durable water conservation asset capable of storing and recharging millions of litres of water annually, Group Legrand India is contributing not only to improved water availability but also to enhanced agricultural productivity, stronger rural livelihoods, and a more sustainable future for the communities it serves.

About Group Legrand India

Group Legrand India is a leading specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Through its CSR initiatives, the company supports programmes in education, healthcare, skill development, environmental sustainability, water conservation, and community development, creating long-term positive impact across India.

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