Home / Business / Growing debt in developed nations to weaken global stability: Vaishnaw

Growing debt in developed nations to weaken global stability: Vaishnaw

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:14 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. PTI
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has warned that the growing debt burden in developed nations has the potential to undermine the global financial stability.

At a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Vaishnaw cited the recent fluctuations in the Japanese bond market as a warning about the risks of fiscal instability in developed nations. On Tuesday, January 20, the yield on Japan's 40-year government bond soared above 4 per cent, its highest level since the security's debut in 2007 and the first time any Japanese government bond has done so in over thirty years.

"What is really a matter of concern in the government’s mind is the huge global debt in the rich world and how that will unravel. We saw a run on bonds in Japan on Tuesday. If it happens on a large scale, what will be the impact on our country is a matter of concern,” Vaishnaw said while participating in a session titled ‘Can India Become the Third-Largest Economy in the World?’

The sudden jump in Japan's government bond came after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's announcement of planned tax cuts and pre-election spending initiatives. Vaishnaw cautioned that government bonds and stocks in developing nations like India become less appealing to global investors due to higher yields in historically secure markets like Japan.

Vaishnaw also highlighted India’s approach to AI, semiconductors and deep tech innovation. He said the upcoming international AI Impact Summit in New Delhi had been designed with a clear focus on outcomes, with the main objective of the summit is impact—how AI models, applications and the overall AI ecosystem could be used to improve efficiency, increase productivity and create a multiplier effect for the economy. The second objective, he said, was accessibility, for India and Global South.

