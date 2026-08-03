Growing with India. Growing with You. The Listing of Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) is expected soon

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 3: Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF), one of India's leading vehicle-finance NBFCs, has been demonstrating strong progress in the secondary market ahead of its anticipated listing this year.

Advertisement

Hinduja Leyland Finance - A Strong Foundation

Advertisement

* Founded by the Hinduja Group -which has holdings across 10 industry verticals, presence in 100 countries across 6 continents. Currently, Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland hold Rs 73% in the Company.

* HLF got NBFC license in March 2010, with a consolidated AUM of Rs INR 75,468 crs on 31st Mar'26. It is one of India's leading vehicle finances NBFCs.

Advertisement

* Vehicle loans + Construction equipment accounted for almost 52% of the consolidated portfolio, making it one of the larger players in the vehicle finance space in India.

* Strong Rating: Long Term Rating -CARE AA+ (Stable) / Crisil AA+ (Stable); Short Term Rating -CARE A1+ / Crisil A1+

* AUM growth of 27%, PAT growth of 22% CAGR from FY14-26.

* 71% of the portfolio consists of assets finance and 21% consists of Housing finance with strong growth opportunities.

* Pan India presence -1,750+locations and growing by strengthening its presence in India's growing credit market.

* Management team with huge experience in vehicle finance & consumer finance businesses.

HLF Key Financials Metrics - AUM crosses Rs 75,000 crore.

* Assets Under Management (AUM) have crossed ₹75,000 crore, reflecting the company's strong growth trajectory and expanding market presence.

* Loan Book: Has grown at 27% of CAGR

* Revenue: Has grown at 24% of CAGR

* Profit after Tax: Has grown at 22% of CAGR

* Disbursement: Expanded at 24% of CAGR.

* Total revenue has grown from Inr 3053 cr in FY21 to Inr 8125 in FY26

* Total assets have increased from Inr 24240 cr in FY21 to Inr 72126 cr in FY26.

Hinduja Housing Finance - Scaling Up Rapidly

* Hinduja Housing finance is a subsidiary of HLF is witnessing rapid scale-up, driven by expanding operations, a growing customer base, and a strong focus on affordable and retail housing finance. The company's consistent business growth and strategic expansion position it well for long-term value creation.

* Ticket size in range of INR 5 lacs to INR 50 lacs for residential property.

* Hinduja housing finance is running at very cost-efficient model, leveraging parent's existing branch network through cost effective hub and having strong assets quality.

* Rising growth in the housing portfolio: CAGR@68%

* HLF also entered into new business model of GRO digital platform and Gaadi Mandi by Unlocking the value across the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

Backed by the Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) is targeting a reverse-merger listing this year. The company is well positioned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in India's expanding credit and vehicle-finance market, supported by its strong parentage, extensive distribution network, and proven industry expertise.

Disclaimer: This material has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other professional advice. You should consult your own investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other professional advisors before engaging in any transaction or equity decision.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)