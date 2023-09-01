Growth of key infra sectors up 8% in July

PTI

New Delhi, August 31

Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 8% in July 2023 on expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to official data released on Thursday.

Production of steel, cement and electricity also grew in July, the data showed.

However, the core sector growth was lower in July compared to the previous month when it was 8.3%, the Commerce and Industry Ministry data showed. The output of these sectors expanded by 4.8% in July 2022. The output growth of was also lower at 6.4% in April-July 2023-24.