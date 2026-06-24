GroYouth Launches AI-Powered HR Marketplace Connecting Hiring Organizations, Service Providers, Job Seekers and Institutions

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: GroYouth (https://groyouth.com), an AI-powered HR marketplace, today announced the launch of its newly revamped platform and website designed to simplify hiring, support workforce services, provide career development tools and connect hiring organizations, service providers, job seekers and educational institutions.

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The new GroYouth platform brings together hiring organizations, service providers, job seekers and institutions through a connected ecosystem powered by AI-driven hiring tools, assessments, workforce services and career readiness solutions.

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Organizations, service providers, job seekers and institutions can explore the newly launched platform and available solutions at https://groyouth.com.

The platform currently supports access to over 1.2 lakh candidate profiles and more than 100 hiring organizations. Its offerings include applicant tracking, AI-powered candidate matching, candidate assessments, resume-building tools and workforce service integrations available through https://groyouth.com.

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By bringing applicant tracking, assessments, talent intelligence and workforce services together on a single platform, GroYouth helps organizations reduce reliance on multiple disconnected solutions.

As organizations continue to face challenges around candidate fit, hiring efficiency and workforce readiness, GroYouth addresses these challenges through AI-enabled hiring tools, assessments, structured workflows and workforce service integrations.

The newly launched platform introduces dedicated experiences for multiple stakeholders:

For Hiring Organizations: Hiring organizations - including employers, recruitment agencies and talent acquisition teams - can post jobs, streamline hiring workflows and leverage AI-powered recruitment tools through GroYouth's ATS and talent intelligence solutions.

For Job Seekers: Job seekers can explore opportunities, assess readiness, build ATS-friendly profiles and improve career preparedness through structured assessments, career tools and job discovery services.

For Universities & Institutions: Educational institutions can strengthen placement readiness, conduct assessments and support student career development through integrated workforce and employability solutions.

For Service Providers: Service providers - including recruitment firms, trainers, coaches, counsellors and verification specialists - can access structured opportunities to collaborate, grow and deliver services through the GroYouth ecosystem.

Dedicated experiences for hiring organizations, service providers, job seekers and institutions are available through the newly launched platform.

Speaking on the launch of the new platform, Sanjev Nagar, Co-founder and COO, GroYouth, said:

"Hiring, assessments, workforce services and career development often operate in silos. GroYouth brings these capabilities together through a single platform designed to support organizations, service providers, job seekers and institutions."

The launch also marks GroYouth's focus on enabling employers to simplify hiring through solutions such as job posting, candidate management, hiring workflows and AI-powered capabilities while supporting job seekers through assessments, resume-building tools and job discovery services.

The company plans to continue expanding platform capabilities over the coming months, including enhancements in assessments, employer solutions, hiring workflows and ecosystem partnerships.

The new GroYouth platform is now live. Visit: https://groyouth.com

The GroYouth founding team combines experience across talent acquisition, HR technology, digital platforms, marketing and workforce development. The company was created with the vision of connecting hiring organizations, service providers, job seekers and institutions through a unified talent ecosystem.

About GroYouth

GroYouth is an AI-powered HR marketplace that provides applicant tracking, AI-powered candidate matching, assessments, resume-building tools and workforce service integrations. The platform connects hiring organizations, service providers, job seekers and educational institutions through a unified technology platform.

Media Contact:

GroYouth Media Relations

Email: info@groyouth.com

Website: www.groyouth.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future platform capabilities, services and business plans. Actual developments may vary based on market conditions, technology advancements and business priorities.

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