GSK India Achieves Guinness World Records™ Title For Largest Brochure Mosaic-Image On World Heart Day

The record-setting structure advances awareness of adult immunisation as a key component of preventive healthcare, especially for adults with underlying cardiovascular conditions

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited (GSK India) has achieved a Guinness World Records™ title for the “Largest Brochure Mosaic-Image,” cementing its commitment to raising awareness on adult immunisation and preventive healthcare in India. Created at GSK House, its official headquarters in Mumbai, the record-setting mosaic spans more than 115 square metres and was assembled using pledge card brochures contributed by over 5,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) from across the country.

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The installation transformed thousands of individual commitments into a powerful visual demonstration of collective action in support of preventive healthcare. Building on the established pillars of lifestyle modification, risk factor monitoring and guideline-directed medical therapy, the campaign seeks to foster dialogue on the role of adult vaccination within a broader preventive healthcare approach for individuals with underlying cardiovascular conditions, positioning it as a potential fourth pillar of cardiovascular disease management.

The need for such awareness has never been more pressing. According to the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI), adult immunisation in India remains underutilised, with coverage below 2%, particularly among older adults and immunocompromised individuals1. By bringing together HCPs from diverse specialties and geographies, the initiative highlights the growing recognition of adult immunisation in reducing the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases, thereby becoming an important component of healthy ageing.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shalini Menon, EVP - Medical Affairs, GSK India said, “India is living longer but not necessarily healthier.2 With more than 75 million older adults in India living with chronic diseases3, including cardiovascular diseases, the time for proactive conversations on prevention is now. This Guinness World Records™ title is not just a recognition of scale, but a reflection of the collective commitment of India's healthcare community towards advancing preventive healthcare and fostering greater understanding of the role that adult immunisation can play within comprehensive patient care.”

“Through this initiative, on the occasion of World Heart Day, we aim to raise awareness on the increased risk of shingles and its complications in older adults with cardiovascular diseases,” she adds.

In recent years, GSK India has strengthened its focus on adult immunisation as a critical component of preventive healthcare. Recognising that older adults with underlying cardiovascular and metabolic diseases (CVMD) are often overlooked in preventive health discussions despite being at increased risk of complications4*, the Company has sharpened its focus on these patient groups. This strategic emphasis has led to more meaningful in-clinic conversations and stronger endorsement from the HCP community.

1 Establishing Adult Vaccination Clinics in India: A Proposed Framework

2 Statistical modeling and estimating number of healthy life years lost and healthy life expectancy in India, 2000–2019 - PMC

3 https://bmjpublichealth.bmj.com/content/3/2/e002143

4 FOCUS on Management of Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly

About GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of GSK plc, a science-led global healthcare company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Visit www.gsk-India.com for more information.

*Shingles prevention is recommended for patients aged 50 years and above.

Disclaimer: A public awareness initiative by GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030, India. Information appearing in this material is for general awareness only. Nothing contained in this material constitutes medical advice. Please consult your doctor for medical advice or any question or concern you may have regarding your condition. Please consult your doctor for the complete list of vaccine-preventable diseases and the complete vaccination schedule for each disease. All scientific information is validated, for details write to us on askus@gsk.com. © 2026 GSK group of companies or its Licensor.

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Guinness Book of World Record Certification

Mosaic Structure at GSK India HQ

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