GSMA to launch M360 ASEAN 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Supporting 'ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future'

Shanghai [China], June 20: The GSMA and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today signed an agreement during MWC25 Shanghai confirming that Kuala Lumpur will host two flagship GSMA events: a Digital Nation Summit on 23 September 2025 and the flagship M360 ASEAN 2026 next year.

M360 ASEAN is a brand-new event, evolving from the GSMA's M360 APAC series, sharpening its focus on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) digital transformation priorities in line with the region's strategic ambitions. GSMA's M360 events draw the wider mobile ecosystem - operators, technology vendors, start-ups, investors and enterprises - to explore topics such as commercial 5G, fintech, IoT and emerging technologies that can translate policy ambitions into real-world impact.

The upcoming Digital Nation Summit later this year will serve as a strategic lead-in to the flagship M360 event, bringing together ministers, regulators, and industry leaders to share best practices for building inclusive, secure, and sustainable digital societies - laying the policy groundwork for the region's next wave of growth.

The two events will closely align with and advance the region's long-term vision, 'ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future,' adopted by leaders of the ten Southeast Asian nations at the 46th ASEAN Summit in May. Central to this vision is the role of digital transformation and regional integration in driving inclusive and sustainable growth.

"Hosting both this year's Digital Nation Summit and next year's M360 ASEAN in Malaysia underscores our strong support for the region's 2045 vision," said John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer at the GSMA, during today's signing ceremony at MWC25 Shanghai. "By bringing together governments, mobile operators, and technology innovators, we aim to accelerate collaboration, investment, and inclusive connectivity across all countries of ASEAN - laying the foundation for a more resilient and people-centred digital future. We're excited to launch the inaugural M360 ASEAN in Kuala Lumpur in 2026!"

Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din, Executive Chairman of MCMC, said: "Our partnership with GSMA is a long-term strategic investment in regional leadership. Malaysia is committed to being a convening platform for high-impact conversations on the future of connectivity. M360 ASEAN will be a space where policy meets innovation, and regional priorities find global resonance."

