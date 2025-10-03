GST 2.0 helpline gets 4K calls, most on milk

The National Consumer Helpline received 3,981 calls related to the recently implemented Next-Generation GST Reforms, with 69 per cent classified as grievances and 31 per cent as queries, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Thursday.

The Department of Consumer Affairs is actively monitoring these cases to ensure swift resolution, with 1,992 grievances escalated to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and 761 referred to relevant companies for immediate action.

The majority of grievances center on misconceptions about GST rate changes, particularly regarding milk pricing, electronic goods, LPG, and petrol, the ministry informed. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is conducting a review of these complaints to address misinformation, unfair trade practices, and transparency issues, with potential class-action proceedings on the horizon.

A significant portion of grievances relates to milk pricing, with consumers alleging milk companies failed to reduce prices post-reform, expecting benefits from lowered GST rates. The CCPA said fresh milk remains exempt from GST, and the recent reforms have extended this exemption to Ultra-High Temperature milk.