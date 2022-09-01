GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 1

The gross GST revenue collected in August was Rs 1,43,612 crore, the sixth straight month in which revenues on this account have been above the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore-mark. It is lower than the gross GST of Rs 1.49 lakh crore collected in July but higher by 28 per cent than the revenue of Rs 1.12 lakh crore collected in August last year.

The lower collections had an impact on the GST raised from Punjab and Himachal but the intake in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J&K registered an increase. The intake from Himachal was Rs 709 crore, down from the Rs 746 crore in July but higher than Rs 693 crore in June. GST intake for HP was much higher in May (Rs 741 crore) and April (Rs 817 crore).

The collection from Punjab fell to Rs 1,651 crore from Rs 1,733 crore in July. The GST collection was Rs 1,683 crore in June, Rs 1,833 crore in May and Rs 1,994 crore in April.

In Haryana collections, the collection for August was a healthy Rs 6,772 crore, marginally less than the Rs 6,791 crore collected in July. The figures were Rs 6,714 crore in June, Rs 6,663 crore in May and Rs 8,197 crore in April.

The intake from Delhi rose a fraction to Rs 4,349 crore from Rs 4,327 crore in July and Rs 4,313 crore in June. GST from Delhi was Rs 4,113 crore in May. Chandigarh collections also rose to Rs 179 crore from Rs 170 crore in June and Rs 176 crore in July. It was Rs 167 crore in May. Collections from J&K also rose to Rs 434 crore from Rs 431 crore in July and Rs 372 crore each in the previous two years.

A government press release noted that the growth in GST revenues till August 2022 over the same period last year is per cent, continuing to display very high buoyancy. “This is a clear impact of various measures taken by the Council in the past to ensure better compliance. Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having a positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis. During the month of July, 7.6 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.4 crore in June and 19 per cent higher than 6.4 crore in June 2021,” it pointed out.

Of the total Rs 1,43,612 crore GST collected in August, CGST is Rs 24,710 crore, SGST is Rs 30,951 crore, IGST is Rs 77,782 crore (including Rs 42,067 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,168 crore (including Rs 1,018 crore collected on import of goods).

Last month, of the Rs 1,48,995 crore gross GST, CGST was Rs 25,751 crore, SGST Rs 32,807 crore, IGST Rs 79,518 crore (including Rs 41,420 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 10,920 crore (including Rs 995 crore collected on import of goods).

Thus in August, there is a drop of about Rs 1,000 crore in CGST intake, about Rs 2,000 crore less on SGST account and about Rs 1,800 crore less in IGST, translating into a drop of about Rs 5,000 crore as compared with the July collections, which were the second highest-ever.