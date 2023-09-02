GST collection rises 11% to Rs 1.59 lakh crore in August

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

GST collection grew by 11% to over Rs 1.59 lakh crore in August on the back of improved compliance and reduced evasion. It, was, however, less than the Rs 1.65 lakh crore collected in July.

The gross GST revenue collected in August 2023 is Rs 1,59,069 crore of which Central GST is Rs 28,328 crore, State GST is Rs 35,794 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 83,251 crore (including Rs 43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,695 crore (including Rs 1,016 crore collected on import of goods).

“The revenue for the month of August 2023 is 11% higher than the GST revenue in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 3% higher and the revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenue from these sources during the same month last year,” the Finance Ministry said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection was over Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August 2022.

The intake from J&K was Rs 523 crore, 21% higher than the Rs 434 crore collected in the same month last year. In Himachal Pradesh, the collection was Rs 725 crore in August as against Rs 704 crore in the same month last year.

Punjab’s collection rose to Rs 1,813 crore as against Rs 1,651 crore in the same month last year. Haryana earned Rs 7,666 crore as against Rs 6,772 crore in the same month last year.

The intake from Delhi was Rs 4,620 crore as against Rs 4,349 in the same month last year. Ladakh earned Rs 27 crore as against Rs 19 crore.

#Goods and Services Tax GST