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Home / Business / GST collections climb 8.7% YoY to all-time high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April

GST collections climb 8.7% YoY to all-time high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:05 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection increased by 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April to an all-time high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore, majorly due to rise in import revenue, according to the data released by Finance Ministry.

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The import-related taxes exceeded the domestic collections at the beginning of the new fiscal year, the data showed. The latest collection exceeded the previous record of more than Rs 2.23 lakh crore achieved in April last year.

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Net GST mop-up increased 7.3 per cent to approximately Rs 2.11 lakh crore after adjusting for refunds.

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In April 2026, GST mop-up from imports grew 25.8 per cent to Rs 57,580 crore, while gross revenues from domestic transactions gained 4.3 per cent to over Rs 1.85 lakh crore. Refunds totaled Rs 31,793 crore in April, up 19.3 per cent.

The April GST figures revealed a record gross collection, with increased revenues from imports and domestic activities. Data shows that Telangana (36 per cent), Puducherry (108 per cent), Maharashtra (40 per cent) and Karnataka (42 per cent) all had significant on-year growth in April.

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GST collection increased by double digits in the majority of major states, with Punjab and Chandigarh showing the fastest growth rates of at least 65 per cent.

After Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand, the Sikkim saw the worst decline in the yearly collection, falling by almost 45 per cent.

Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said the 25.8 per cent surge in import revenues pointed to resilient external demand linkages and supply chain normalisation. With refunds up 19.3 per cent, the system continues to balance revenue buoyancy with liquidity efficiency, an important marker of GST maturity.

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