GST collections grew 15% YoY to around Rs 2 lakh crore in August

India's total Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues increased 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1.998 lakh crore in August, continuing the robust revenue rise observed over the previous three months, as per the official government data released on Tuesday.

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In August 2025, collections totaled Rs 1.74 lakh crore. The latest rise is the third straight month of double-digit expansion, following growth of 15.4 per cent in July and 13.9 per cent in June.

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Import duties were the main source of the acceleration. From Rs 48,546 crore in August to Rs 62,604 crore in August, gross GST revenue from imports increased by 29 per cent. In contrast, domestic revenues rose from Rs 1.26 lakh crore to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, a 9.3 per cent rise.

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The discrepancy indicates that the headline GST figure for the month was significantly boosted by increased import-related revenues.

However, as refunds jumped significantly, net GST income climbed more slowly.

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In August, total refunds increased by 67.9 per cent to Rs 31,795 crore from Rs 18,935 crore in the same month the previous year. While export GST refunds handled by ICEGATE climbed by 61.8 per cent, domestic refunds jumped by 72.6 per cent.

Accordingly, the net GST collections rose from Rs 1.55 lakh crore in August 2025 to Rs 1.68 lakh crore, an increase of 8.3 per cent. While net customs GST revenues increased by 22.3 per cent to Rs 49,299 crore, net domestic revenue only increased by 3.4 per cent to Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

Gross GST receipts for the April–August period rose 11 percent to Rs 10.43 lakh crore compared to Rs 9.40 lakh crore during the same period previous year. While import revenues grew by 27.3 per cent, domestic gross revenues increased by 5.3 per cent.

Although cumulative refunds soared by 23.8 per cent to Rs 1.53 lakh crore, net GST income increased by 9 per cent to Rs 8.90 lakh crore during the first five months of FY27.

In August, domestic GST collections increased by 19 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 16 per cent in Telangana, 15 per cent in Gujarat, 13 per cent in Karnataka and Kerala, and 12 per cent in Haryana and Punjab. The biggest contributor in the country, Maharashtra, showed an increase of 8 per cent to Rs 28,779 crore.