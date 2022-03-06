GST Council may consider proposal to raise lowest slab to 8 per cent, rationalise tax slabs

Currently, GST attracts a tax rate of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent

GST Council may consider proposal to raise lowest slab to 8 per cent, rationalise tax slabs

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, March 6

The GST Council in its next meeting may look at raising the lowest tax slab to 8 per cent, from 5 per cent, and prune the exemption list in the Goods and Services Tax regime as it looks to increase revenues and do away with states’ dependence on Centre for compensation, sources said on Sunday.

A panel of state finance ministers is likely to submit its report by this month-end to the Council suggesting various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab.

Currently, GST is a four-tier structure attracting a tax rate of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

Essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest slab, while luxury and demerit items attract the highest slab. Luxury and sin goods attract cess on top of the highest 28 per cent slab. This cess collection is used to compensate states for the revenue loss due to GST rollout.

According to sources, the GoM is likely to propose raising the 5 per cent slab to 8 per cent, which may yield an additional Rs 1.50 lakh crore annual revenues. As per calculations, 1 per cent increase in the lowest slab, which mainly include packaged food items, results in a revenue gain of Rs 50,000 crore annually.

As part of rationalisation, the GoM is also looking at a 3-tier GST structure, with rates at 8, 18 and 28 per cent.

If the proposal comes through, all the goods and services which are currently taxed at 12 per cent, will move to 18 per cent slab.

Besides, the GoM would also propose reducing the number of items which are exempted from GST. Currently, unpackaged and unbranded food and dairy items are exempted from GST.

Sources said the GST Council is expected to meet later this month or early next month and discuss the report of the GoM and take a view on the revenue position of the states.

With the GST compensation regime coming to an end in June, it is imperative that states become self-sufficient and not depend on the Centre for bridging the revenue gap in GST collection.

At the time of GST implementation on July 1, 2017, the Centre had agreed to compensate states for 5 years till June 2022, and protect their revenue at 14 per cent per annum over the base year revenue of 2015-16.

However, over this 5-year period due to reduction in GST on several items, the revenue neutral rate has come down from 15.3 per cent to 11.6 per cent.

“As the revenue neutral rate has come down and the states stare at a shortfall of about Rs 1 lakh crore, efforts have to be made to make GST revenue neutral and the only way to do it, is rationalise the tax slab and check evasion,” a source said.

The GST Council over the years has often succumbed to the demands of the trade and industry and lowered tax rates. For example, the number of goods attracting the highest 28 per cent tax came down from 228 to less than 35.

The Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, had last year set up a panel of state ministers, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to suggest ways to augment revenue by rationalising tax rates and correcting anomalies in tax rates.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

2
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

3
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

4
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

5
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

6
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

7
Himachal

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

8
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

9
Haryana

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

10
Nation

NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

Ukrainian refugees grow as ceasefire plan fails; Zelenskyy t...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...

Mohali Test: India bowl out Sri Lanka for 174, take 400-run first innings lead

Mohali Test: Jadeja five-for rolls over Sri Lanka for 174 as India stride towards facile win

After following on, Sri Lanka reach 10/1 at lunch on Day 3

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala