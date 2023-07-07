 GST Council to discuss demand of CGST, IGST refund in 11 hill states : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • GST Council to discuss demand of CGST, IGST refund in 11 hill states

GST Council to discuss demand of CGST, IGST refund in 11 hill states

GST Council to discuss demand of CGST, IGST refund in 11 hill states


PTI

New Delhi, July 6

The GST Council is likely to discuss a demand of industrial units located in 11 Himalayan and North-Eastern states for reimbursement of full Central GST and 50% of net Integrated GST (IGST) paid, sources said.

Exemption likely for cancer drug

  • The GST Council is likely to exempt cancer medicine Dinutuximab imported by individuals from tax, decide on applicability of GST on food or beverages served in multiplexes and 22% cess on utility vehicles
  • To check fake registration, the GST Council is likely to reduce the time period to 30 days, from 45 days currently, for submission of PAN-linked bank account details of the person seeking registration with tax authorities

Currently, the Centre reimburses 58% of net CGST and 29% net IGST under the Central Government scheme — ‘Scheme of budgetary support’ notified in October 2017.

However, industrial units located in the Himalayan and North-Eastern states have been seeking implementation of a mechanism for reimbursement of balance 42% of the CGST and 21% of the IGST paid by them in cash along with appropriate interest.

States are, however, reluctant to reimburse their share of CGST and IGST collection they receive on account of tax devolution citing unsatisfactory revenue growth and implementation of similar schemes by the state to incentive industries.

In the pre-GST era of excise duty, industrial units in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura enjoyed a tax holiday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
World

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

3
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

4
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

5
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

6
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

7
World

Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal; Opposition demands PM’s resignation

8
Nation

Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

9
Nation

PM Modi to dedicate to nation six-lane greenfield expressway section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8

10
Nation

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

I’m NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Freedom of expression doesn’t mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana’s extradition

US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana's extradition

India wants his custody for trial in Mumbai attack case

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Metro bus service resumes partially

Tangled wires, cables mar beauty of Green Avenue

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: CHB to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

FIR against Mahira Homes for submitting forged papers

Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy scam cases

CBI books defence firm for Rs 30-crore loan fraud

GST collection up 15% in first quarter, says Kejriwal

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Man’s body with severed head found

Now, cops to carry gadgets for smart policing

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents

5 plays enacted at 'Garden Natak Mela'