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Home / Business / GST Council to meet on September 12; to discuss simplified registration for large biz

GST Council to meet on September 12; to discuss simplified registration for large biz

The Council will meet after a gap of over a year

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is scheduled for September 12.

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The 57th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled in New Delhi and will be preceded by an officer’s meeting on September 11, according to an office memorandum circulated by the Council secretariat.

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The Council, chaired by Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, will meet after a gap of over a year. The 56th GST Council meeting had taken place on September 3-4, 2025, during which the Centre and states decided on a major restructuring of goods and services tax (GST) rates and slabs.

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Effective September 22, 2025, GST became a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent, and a highest 40 per cent rate only for ultra luxury and sin goods, replacing the four slabs of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent, which was in place since July 1, 2017.

At its 57th meeting on September 12, 2026, the GST Council is likely to discuss simplification in GST registration of businesses who pass on tax credit of over Rs 2.5 lakh a month.

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Also, automation and other changes in GST registration cancellation is also expected to be taken up by the Council.

Currently, there is no uniformity in the procedure followed by the central GST formation and various state formations in granting GST registration  to large businesses who pass on credit over Rs 2.5 lakh/month and this creates uncertainty in the minds of taxpayers.

The GST Council in its September 2025 meeting had already approved a simplified GST registration scheme for small and low-risk business and the same was rolled out from November 1.

Small and low-risk businesses applicants whom the GST system identifies based on data analysis, or applicants who self-assess that their output tax liability does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per month (inclusive of CGST, SGST/UTGST and IGST) can opt for the scheme.

About 1.68 crore businesses are currently registered under GST.

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