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Home / Business / GST Council’s decriminalisation step marks shift towards trust-based governance: CII

GST Council’s decriminalisation step marks shift towards trust-based governance: CII

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ANI
Updated At : 11:27 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The GST Council's decisions to decriminalise certain offences and rationalise enforcement powers could set a benchmark for India's next phase of economic reforms, with greater emphasis on trust-based governance and cooperative federalism, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the decisions represent a significant shift towards proportionate enforcement and greater predictability for businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and first-generation entrepreneurs.

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"The GST Council's decisions deserve special recognition as a landmark institutional reform," Banerjee said, appreciating the leadership of the Centre and the constructive role of state governments in reaching a consensus on changes involving enforcement powers and taxpayer rights.

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The decisions taken on October 8 include the removal of arrest powers through the proposed omission of Section 69 of the Central GST Act, raising the monetary threshold for prosecution fivefold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore, narrowing specified offences under Section 132 and providing greater judicial discretion in sentencing.

CII said the changes would help distinguish genuine commercial disputes and procedural lapses from deliberate fraud and tax evasion, while retaining criminal prosecution for serious violations. The decisions require the necessary legislative amendments before implementation.

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"The importance of this reform is not simply that certain enforcement powers are being withdrawn. It is that the GST Council has recognised that effective tax administration need not depend on the threat of criminal sanctions," Banerjee said.

The industry body also highlighted the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' (CBIC) circulars issued on October 26, which address concerns relating to registration, tax notices and adjudication. The instructions emphasise the need for evidence to substantiate allegations of fraud, greater clarity in notices and reasoned adjudication.

According to CII, these measures, along with decisions on faster refunds, input tax credit and compliance simplification, could improve working capital efficiency and reduce avoidable disputes, subject to consistent implementation across jurisdictions.

Looking beyond taxation, CII said the GST Council's consensus-driven approach could serve as a model for reforms in land use, construction permissions, labour administration, utility connections and logistics, where businesses often face overlapping regulations.

"Trust-based governance is not about weakening enforcement. It is about making enforcement more precise, fair and effective," Banerjee said, adding that industry must reciprocate through stronger voluntary compliance, documentation and internal controls. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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