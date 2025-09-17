GST Cut Brings Major Relief to Health Insurance Premium

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: The 18% GST on health insurance premium will be removed starting September 22, 2025, offering significant cost relief to families across India. This change means that policyholders will no longer pay this tax on premium, effectively reducing the average premium burden by 18%.

Dr. Selina Rajathi, Head of A&H Claims at Royal Sundaram stated, "This GST exemption is a pivotal moment for health insurance in India. Families, particularly middle-income groups, will feel the immediate financial benefit. At Royal Sundaram, we are committed to translating these regulatory benefits into affordable healthcare protection for every Indian family."

What This Means for Families and Policyholders

For many Indian households, health insurance is a vital safety net, but the added GST previously made premium less affordable. The government's decision to exempt all individual health insurance premium covering family floater plans, senior citizens' policies, and individual covers, from the 18% GST is a welcome relief. This policy change is expected to encourage more people to either purchase new health insurance plans or renew existing ones, making quality healthcare more accessible.

Royal Sundaram's Commitment

Health insurance has become more critical than ever, especially in today's world where medical costs are rising rapidly and health risks are increasingly unpredictable. Royal Sundaram believes that comprehensive health protection should be accessible to people from all walks of life, not just a privileged few.

Adding to this, Dr. Selina Rajathi from Royal Sundaram said, "In the current healthcare landscape, every family deserves the peace of mind that comes with robust health coverage. With the GST exemption, we now have a unique opportunity to make health insurance more inclusive and ensure that protection reaches every household, regardless of income level."

How to Take Advantage of the GST Relief Now

The removal of GST on health insurance premium is a rare fiscal move that directly eases the financial burden on families while simultaneously encouraging broader insurance penetration. The timing could not be more crucial: healthcare costs in India have surged in the last five years, and chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory conditions are affecting more Indians than ever before.

It's notable that in the Total Health Expenditure between 2014-15 and 2021-22, the share of Government Health Expenditure increased from 29% to 48%, leading to a decline of Out-of-Pocket Expenditure from 62.6% to 39.4%. However, the latter is still a very high figure, one that the new GST implementation hopes to reduce greatly.

By eliminating GST on premiums, families can now save significantly, making it easier to invest in comprehensive coverage for themselves and their loved ones. Even a single policy renewal or new purchase can translate to hundreds or thousands of rupees in savings, a meaningful step toward wider health insurance adoption and better financial protection against unexpected medical costs.

Individuals planning their policy renewals or new purchases should consider this timing as an opportunity to maximise their savings and secure long-term health coverage. For more information on how Royal Sundaram is helping families benefit from this GST relief and affordable health insurance options, visit Royal Sundaram's official website and secure your family's future today.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)