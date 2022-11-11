GST evasion of Rs 55,575 cr detected in past two years

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

GST authorities have detected GST fraud of Rs 55,575 crore over the last two years and arrested over 700 persons for causing loss to the exchequer, an official said on Thursday.

Over 22,300 fake GSTIN found Over 22,300 fake Goods and Services Tax Identification Numbers (GSTIN) have been detected by the officers of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence

In the two years of the special drive, 719 persons have been arrested, which include 20 CA/CS professionals

Voluntary deposits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) worth Rs 3,050 crore have been made during the period

The government on November 9, 2020, launched a nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently by issuing fake/bogus invoices, thereby evading Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“In the two years of the special drive, GST/ITC fraud worth Rs 55,575 crore has been detected. 719 persons have been arrested, which include 20 CA/CS professionals,” the official said.

The official did not disclose the recovery amount in these cases, but said it would be a “sizeable amount”.

“Credible intelligence, coordination between intelligence agencies like DGGI, DRI, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and CBI, have helped us crackdown on tax evaders,” the official said.

The GST department is taking steps to curb evasion, including verification of registration, e-way bill requirement, and validation for filing GST returns, and also placed restrictions on the quantum of ITC that can be used by businesses for GST payment.