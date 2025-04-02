DT
PT
GST kitty grows 10% in March to Rs 1.96 lakh cr

GST kitty grows 10% in March to Rs 1.96 lakh cr


PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:26 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
Gross GST collection grew 9.9 per cent in March to over Rs 1.96 lakh crore — the second-highest mop-up ever, government data showed on Tuesday.

GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 8.8 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was higher 13.56 per cent to Rs 46,919 crore.

The gross collection includes Central GST mop-up of Rs 38,145 crore, State GST collection of Rs 49,891 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs 95,853 crore. Cess collection during March stood at Rs 12,253 crore.

Total refunds during March rose 41 per cent to Rs 19,615 crore. After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue stood at over Rs 1.76 lakh crore in March 2025, a 7.3 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

GST collection had hit a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024.

Deloitte India Partner MS Mani said the 9.9 per cent increase in gross GST collection for the month reflects the impact of year-end sales push by businesses.

“It is encouraging to see that this is not an isolated instance as GST collections have shown a steady increase every month,” Mani said.

