GST kitty grows by 11% to Rs 1.46 lakh cr in Nov

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

Gross GST collection in November was Rs 1.46 lakh crore, up 11% than the intake of Rs 1.31 lakh crore in November last year. However, it was slightly lower than the festival-season collection of Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October. This is the ninth month in a row that the revenue has remained above the Rs 1.4 lakh-crore mark. In September this year too, the collection was slightly higher at Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

Barring J&K, GST collection in November fell in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh as compared to the collection in October this year.

The intake from Himachal fell massively to Rs 672 crore in November as against Rs 784 crore in October and Rs 712 crore in September. It was Rs 762 crore in November last year.

The collection from Punjab also fell in November to Rs 1,669 crore as against Rs 1,760 crore in October and Rs 1,710 crore in September.

In Haryana, it fell to Rs 6,769 crore from a high of Rs 7,662 crore in October and Rs 7,403 crore in September.

The intake from Delhi too fell to Rs 4,566 crore as against Rs 4,670 crore in October and Rs 4,741 crore in September.

Chandigarh collection fell marginally to Rs 175 crore from Rs 203 crore in October and Rs 206 crore in September. The collection from J&K rose slightly to Rs 430 crore as against Rs 425 crore in October and Rs 428 crore in September.

20% higher revenue from imports