GST Reforms & Speedy Deliveries Drive Flipkart Minutes' Record Early Access with 45 Lakh Visitors & Fastest Delivery in 3 Minutes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: When the clock struck midnight on September 21, India's biggest shopping festival began counting in minutes. During the Early Access of The Big Billion Days 2025, Flipkart Minutes recorded over 45 lakh unique visitors and a 2X rise in order volumes compared to regular days. From the very first hour, The Big Billion Days on Flipkart Minutes reflected how India celebrates today - instant, joyful, and bigger than ever. Compared to the pre-festive period, new customers on Flipkart Minutes grew by 2.6X during Early Access of the sale. In the course of the first hour of Early Access (between 12 AM - 1 AM), the fastest delivery for an iPhone was completed in under 3 minutes.

The start of this season has shown that celebrations are no longer planned for tomorrow; they are happening instantly, from ordering daily essentials like ghee, atta, and energy drinks to premium smartphones and laptops. Within this festive momentum, every cart told a story: in one city, a shopper combined dry fruits, pharmaceuticals, home essentials, and groceries in a single order, while another placed a Rs. 1.57 lakh premium cart featuring the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Smartphones remained a festive favourite, with 1 in 5 shoppers opting for the smartphone exchange program during the peak hour, where the entire assessment was completed seamlessly at the doorstep in around 30 minutes.

With the recent Next-Gen GST reforms, customers are celebrating not just faster deliveries but also tangible savings. Flipkart worked to ensure sellers passed on these benefits to the customers, making this festive season's purchases more rewarding.

Early trends reveal how India is celebrating in the moment: from big-ticket gadgets moving as fast as midnight snacks to daily essentials arriving just before rituals begin

Festive Momentum Driven by Smartphones

* iPhone16 emerged as the highest-selling item during the Early Access, and the fastest iPhone being delivered in under 3 minutes

* 1 in 5 customers had already upgraded their phones through Flipkart's smartphone exchange program, with doorstep assessments completed in around 30 minutes, marking a first-of-its-kind festive shopping innovation

* Increasing trust in Flipkart Minutes for premium purchases like iPhones and flagship Android models signals a behavioural shift toward high-value instant commerce

Cities in Celebration Mode: Metros and Beyond

* As compared to regular days, metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata saw a sharp 2X jump in orders

* Pune and the tricity market, namely Ambala, Chandigarh, and Panchkula, witnessed a 4X surge in total orders, followed by an increase in Tier 2+ markets like Jaipur, Patna, Kanpur, and Mysore, showcasing the growing demand of quick commerce beyond metros

Powering Everyday Needs

* Electronic products like boAt soundbars, trimmers, fitness bands, chargers, and iPads have seen a strong uptick with shoppers looking for both value and immediacy, driving demand for smart gadgets and accessories that support festive and gifting use cases

* Shoppers looked for quick replenishment and last-minute stocking, with dry fruits and makhanas from brands like Farmley, Classic, and Zoff seeing strong traction, alongside energy drinks like Sting and Hell

* Fossil and Peter England analogue watches recorded strong traction as shoppers looked for stylish yet practical festive buys for the season

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Minutes & Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said, "This Big Billion Days marks a turning point in how India shops. For the first time, millions of customers are celebrating the country's biggest shopping festival not just online, but instantly - with Flipkart Minutes delivering everything from ice creams to iPhones in just 10 minutes. Thanks to the recent GST reforms, this festive season has become even more fulfilling for customers as they are able to save more while shopping for their favourite products on Minutes. What excites us most is not just the scale, but the diversity of what Indians are choosing from, last-minute festive gifts and gourmet treats to trending smartphones, all delivered faster than ever imagined. The momentum we are seeing across metros and Tier II+ cities signals a cultural shift: shopping today is about immediacy, joy, and trust. At Flipkart, we are proud to be shaping this new chapter in India's festive movement, where every order fulfilled in minutes is a celebration delivered."

All blockbuster deals on Flipkart are live on Flipkart Minutes during The Big Billion Days 2025 sale. From essentials and electronics to festive foods and gifting must-haves, this season, Flipkart Minutes is turning instant delivery into a nationwide celebration of choice, value, and convenience, all in just 10 minutes.

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

Data and insights are from Early Access of The Big Billion Days Sale (12 AM - 11:59 AM of 22nd September, 2025)

