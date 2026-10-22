DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / GST registration for small e-commerce sellers to begin on November 1

GST registration for small e-commerce sellers to begin on November 1

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:09 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Council proposed a streamlined, voluntary registration mechanism under a new Rule 14B of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Rules, 2017. iStock photo
Advertisement

A senior Finance Ministry official said on Thursday that the simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration process for small e-commerce sellers, proposed at the 57th GST Council meeting earlier this month, will commence on November 1.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), the official, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the necessary system modifications to introduce the new registration process had been completed. The feature will be activated on the GST portal at the beginning of next month.

Advertisement

The Council proposed a streamlined, voluntary registration mechanism under a new Rule 14B of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Rules, 2017.

Advertisement

Under this mechanism, small sellers of goods who sell exclusively through electronic commerce operators (ECOs)can register in different states by designating the e-commerce platform’s warehouse as their principal place of business.

They will not be required to establish their own office or store in those states.

Advertisement

The facility will be available only to sellers whose monthly input tax credit (ITC) transfer is limited to Rs 2.5 lakh. They must already have a physical place of business and GST registration in at least one state, which will be treated as their home state.

Registration under this scheme will be valid only for transactions conducted through e-commerce platforms. The system will also obtain the consent of the relevant e-commerce operator.

The official said that detailed circulars outlining the registration procedure, along with the relevant notifications, would be issued in the coming days. Notifications and circulars covering specific refund-related changes approved by the GST Council are also expected to be released soon.

Separately, another senior official said that the restriction under Section 16(2)(c) of the CGST Act—which links a buyer’s eligibility for input tax credit (ITC) to the actual payment of tax by the supplier—would be examined in detail by the panel of officers constituted to review the issue.

The official said that the committee is expected to submit its report within three months. Once completed, the report will be placed before the GST Council for a final decision.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts