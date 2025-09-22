GTB: Next-Generation Communities Take Shape Across High-Growth Corridors

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22: GT Group, a 58-year-old Chennai-based conglomerate with a strong legacy in real estate, education, manufacturing, and infrastructure, comes together with design led development firm Bharathi Homes to form GT Bharathi Urban Developers Pvt. Ltd. (GTB). The new entity signals a bold step in GT Group's business diversification, combining decades of operational expertise with cutting-edge, human-centric design to create integrated urban communities across Tamil Nadu.

Founded in 1967, GT Group has built consumer trust across India through its numerous ventures. The real estate arm, GT Realty, has pioneered residential, industrial, and warehouse projects Pan India. Bharathi Homes, launched in 2011, brings design-led, human-centric development expertise, having evolved from a boutique real estate firm into a full-spectrum advisory, development, wealth and asset management portfolio company. Together, the merger positions GTB as a forward-looking player in India's urban real estate market, blending operational reliability with design innovation.

"GTB is a strategic evolution of our business, enabling us to diversify and respond to the changing dynamics of the real estate market," said Bharat Doshi, Chairman at GTB. "We are combining decades of operational expertise with forward-looking development strategies to create communities that are financially viable, resilient, and future-ready. By focusing on integrated residential, senior living, and hospitality projects, we are not only meeting evolving consumer expectations but also contributing to the broader growth of urban infrastructure and local economies. GTB is positioned to be a trusted partner for homebuyers, investors, and communities alike."

GTB will focus on luxury and mid-segment residential projects, plotted developments, Senior living development, and hospitality initiatives, delivering thoughtfully designed, future-ready communities across high-growth urban corridors. These developments aim to blend lifestyle, convenience, and sustainability, creating integrated environments where residents can live, work, and thrive. The company's projects are designed to stimulate local economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and strengthen regional infrastructure, while setting new benchmarks for urban development.

"GTB represents the realization of a vision we have nurtured since the inception of Bharathi Homes," said Arun Bharathi, Managing Director - GTB, "As founders, we see every project as an opportunity to shape communities that are not only beautiful but purposeful places where design, functionality, and human experience come together. Our mission is to create neighborhoods that inspire, support, and elevate the way people live, from vibrant residential spaces to thoughtfully designed senior living and hospitality environments. We are building more than structures; we are building legacies future-ready communities that foster wellbeing, connection and sustainability for generations to come."

Industry experts note that India's real estate sector is shifting from traditional housing to integrated, lifestyle-oriented communities. GTB's strategy reflects this evolution, offering a differentiated proposition with sustainable, socially engaging, and economically viable projects. By focusing on high-growth corridors and blending luxury, plotted, senior living, and hospitality offerings, GTB is set to become a benchmark for next-generation urban development in Tamil Nadu and across India as well.

For more info , please visit: www.gtb.in/about

GT Bharathi Urban Developers Pvt. Ltd. (GTB) is a next-generation real estate developer focused on creating thoughtfully designed, integrated communities that combine residential, senior living, plotted developments, and hospitality projects. Formed through the strategic merger of GT Group and Bharathi Homes, GTB blends decades of legacy with design-led innovation to deliver sustainable, future-ready urban spaces. With a focus on lifestyle, convenience, and long-term value, GTB is committed to setting new benchmarks in urban development while contributing to economic growth and strengthening regional infrastructure.

