GTF Technologies Wins ‘Agency of the Year’ at Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2026 North

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6: GTF Technologies, one of India’s established real estate branding and marketing agencies, has been honoured with the ‘Agency of the Year’ award at the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2026 North. The recognition marks a significant achievement in the agency’s journey, acknowledging its expertise in building real estate brands, delivering impactful campaigns and driving business growth through integrated marketing solutions.

With over 18 years of experience, GTF Technologies has established itself as a 360-degree branding and marketing agency, offering a comprehensive range of services including corporate branding, project branding and launch, brand strategy, creative advertising campaigns, website design and development, digital marketing, performance marketing, social media management, SEO, AI video production and integrated marketing communication.

The agency’s growing portfolio reflects the scale of its operations and its involvement across different stages of real estate marketing. In 2026 alone, GTF Technologies has achieved 24+ Project Launches, 10+ Brand Launches, 20+ Websites, 15+ Social Media Management Accounts and 11 Top Builder Performance Marketing Launches. These milestones demonstrate its ability to manage a diverse range of assignments, from establishing new brands and bringing projects to market to maintaining an active digital presence for developers.

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Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Satish Singh, Founder, GTF Technologies, said, “Winning the Agency of the Year award is a proud milestone for us and a testament to the trust our clients have placed in GTF Technologies. Our vision is to position GTF Technologies among India’s few and finest truly integrated 360-degree marketing agencies, taking complete ownership of every aspect of branding and marketing, from strategy and creativity to execution and measurable performance. As we expand into new markets, we aim to set a new benchmark for what a comprehensive marketing partner can deliver.”

What distinguishes GTF Technologies is its ability to combine creative thinking with a performance-driven approach. While its branding and advertising expertise helps developers establish a strong market identity, its digital and performance marketing capabilities focus on increasing visibility, reaching relevant audiences and generating qualified leads. This balance enables the agency to address both the brand-building and business objectives of its clients.

Headquartered in Noida, GTF Technologies has expanded its presence across major real estate markets, including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai. Its growing geographical reach enables the agency to work with developers across diverse markets, adapting communication and marketing strategies to regional preferences, project requirements and evolving homebuyer expectations.

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The ‘Agency of the Year’ recognition by Realty+ further strengthens GTF Technologies’ standing in India’s real estate marketing industry. It highlights the growing importance of agencies that can offer both strategic brand development and measurable marketing performance, particularly as developers increasingly seek comprehensive solutions rather than fragmented marketing services.

About GTF Technologies

GTF Technologies is a 360-degree branding and marketing agency specialising in the real estate sector. With over 18 years of experience, the company offers end-to-end solutions across branding, creative strategy, digital marketing, website development, social media management, performance marketing and video production. Headquartered in Noida, the agency serves real estate developers across major Indian markets.

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Website: www.gtftechnologies.com

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