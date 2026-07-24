DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / GTRI questions US 10% Section 301 tariff on Indian exports, says measure lacks credible evidence

GTRI questions US 10% Section 301 tariff on Indian exports, says measure lacks credible evidence

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:58 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has questioned the rationale behind the United States' decision to impose a 10 per cent Section 301 forced-labour tariff on Indian exports, saying the measure is not backed by evidence and appears intended to preserve existing trade barriers.

Advertisement

"The 10% U.S. tariff on Indian exports under the forced-labour investigation lacks a credible factual basis," the report said, adding that "The United States has not produced evidence that India imports goods made with forced labour."

Advertisement

GTRI noted that India had already amended its Foreign Trade Policy in June 2026 to prohibit imports produced using forced or compulsory labour, a move that helped reduce the proposed tariff on Indian exports to 10 per cent from the initially proposed 12.5 per cent.

Advertisement

Despite the policy change, around 70 per cent of India's exports to the U.S., including engineering goods, textiles and garments, chemicals, machinery, plastics, leather products, gems and jewellery, and furniture, will now attract the normal Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff in addition to the new 10 per cent Section 301 duty.

The report argued that "The tariff therefore appears to serve primarily as a mechanism to preserve the Trump administration's tariff wall after the expiry of the temporary Section 122 tariffs, rather than as a targeted response to a proven forced-labour problem involving India."

Advertisement

The report said that around 70 per cent of India's exports to the US--including engineering goods, textiles and garments, chemicals, machinery, plastics, leather products, gems and jewellery, furniture and most other manufactured goods--will now attract the normal Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff plus the new 10 per cent Section 301 duty.

Around 8 per cent of India's exports, comprising products covered under Section 232 such as steel, aluminium, copper products and auto components, will continue to face existing tariffs of 25-50 per cent in addition to MFN duties, while exempt products will continue to pay only MFN tariffs.

"The tariff therefore appears to serve primarily as a mechanism to preserve the Trump administration's tariff wall after the expiry of the temporary Section 122 tariffs, rather than as a targeted response to a proven forced-labour problem involving India." GTRI noted.

The report also pointed out that India has not been included in the textile and apparel tariff-rate quota (TRQ) exemption available to Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia for specified exports using US-origin cotton and fibre. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts