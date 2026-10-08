Gudhealthy Is Taking India’s AYUSH Ecosystem From Shelves to Screens

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 8: India has never had a shortage of wellness products. From Ayurveda and herbal formulations to nutrition, personal care and traditional wellness, thousands of Indian businesses are creating products rooted in the country’s centuries-old wellness heritage.

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But for many of these brands, the biggest challenge isn’t creating the product.

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It’s getting the product discovered.

A strong formulation can struggle for visibility. A promising wellness brand can find digital customer acquisition expensive. And a manufacturer looking to expand nationally may not have the technology and marketing infrastructure required to scale.

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That gap is what led to Gudhealthy.

It Started With a Simple Question

For founder and CEO Ankur Vij, the journey into AYUSH began with a simple question:

Why were so many quality Indian wellness products still difficult for consumers to discover?

India has an enormous ecosystem of Ayurveda, herbal and wellness brands, while consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable researching and purchasing health and wellness products online. Yet thousands of brands remain fragmented across traditional retail, individual websites and multiple marketplaces.

Vij saw an opportunity to make that ecosystem easier to navigate.

“What attracted me to AYUSH was the gap between the quality and variety of products being created in India and their ability to reach consumers,” says Vij. “Many promising brands didn’t necessarily need another product—they needed better discovery, customer acquisition and the right digital infrastructure.”

That observation became the foundation for Gudhealthy.

From Marketplace to Digital Commerce Platform

Today, Gudhealthy operates as a multi-brand digital marketplace, bringing Ayurveda, AYUSH and wellness products from 300+ active brands together on a single platform. Its catalogue includes more than 15,000 products, while the platform attracts 5 lakh+ monthly visitors.

The model gives consumers a single destination to discover products across multiple wellness categories, while giving participating brands an additional digital channel to reach customers.

Gudhealthy manages the consumer-facing ecommerce experience, including product discovery, digital merchandising, performance marketing and customer engagement. Brands remain an important part of the marketplace ecosystem, bringing their products and expertise to the platform.

This creates a two-sided model: consumers get wider choice and easier discovery, while brands get access to a specialised digital marketplace and a broader customer audience.

“We don’t want to be just another website with thousands of products. Our objective is to make it easier for consumers to discover the right products and for brands to reach the consumers they are creating them for,” says Vij.

The Digitalisation of AYUSH

The opportunity comes as the Government of India continues to strengthen and digitise the AYUSH ecosystem. The National AYUSH Mission, launched in 2014, has supported AYUSH services and infrastructure across states and union territories, while the Ministry of AYUSH’s AYUSH Grid is developing digital systems across healthcare, research, education, drug administration and citizen services. In 2026, the Ministry also announced a collaboration with the Digital India BHASHINI Division to explore multilingual AI, translation and voice technologies for AYUSH services.

Together, these initiatives point to a broader shift: AYUSH is moving towards a more connected, technology-enabled ecosystem.

Gudhealthy sees itself on the consumer side of that transformation.

“The digital transformation of AYUSH is much bigger than ecommerce,” says Vij. “The government is creating important digital infrastructure for the ecosystem. Our role is to build the consumer layer—helping people discover and access the products being created by Indian wellness brands.”

Making Wellness Easier to Discover

A catalogue of 15,000 products is useful only if consumers can find what they need.

Gudhealthy therefore organises its marketplace around consumer needs as well as brands.

A consumer may begin with a requirement—digestion, immunity, hair care, joint care, women’s wellness or nutrition—and then explore products across multiple brands.

With 5 lakh+ monthly visitors, the platform is building a discovery experience around this behaviour.

Performance marketing sits at the centre of the model. Search behaviour, advertising performance, product-level sales and customer behaviour help Gudhealthy identify products and categories generating demand.

The resulting feedback loop is simple:

Consumer intent → discovery → purchase → data → better merchandising and marketing.

Creating a Digital Route for Emerging Brands

For emerging brands, this marketplace infrastructure can be particularly valuable.

Many have invested heavily in product development but lack the resources of larger companies when it comes to digital acquisition, ecommerce technology, customer retention and nationwide reach.

Through its marketplace, Gudhealthy gives these businesses another digital route to consumers, while established brands can use the platform to expand their online presence.

For Vij, the broader mission is straightforward:

“If a good AYUSH brand has a good product, distribution should not be the reason it fails to scale.”

The company’s next phase is focused on expanding its brand network, increasing consumer reach, improving product discovery and using technology to build stronger customer engagement and repeat purchases.

Its larger ambition is to become a digital platform connecting India’s wellness brands with India’s increasingly digital consumer.

“India already has an incredible wellness ecosystem,” he adds. “We don’t need to reinvent it. We need to build better bridges between the brands creating these products and the consumers looking for them.”

That is the opportunity Gudhealthy is pursuing: to make India’s vast AYUSH ecosystem more accessible, discoverable and digitally connected.

As India’s centuries-old wellness traditions increasingly meet a digital-first consumer, Gudhealthy is inviting the next generation of Ayurveda and wellness brands to become part of that transition—bringing their products to a larger audience and helping more consumers discover the choices available to them.

The products are already here. The next step is building the digital bridge that connects them to India.

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