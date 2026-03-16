Gudi Padwa & The Tradition Of Auspicious Jewellery Shopping With Chandukaka Saraf

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New Delhi [India], March 16: Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year, is one of Maharashtra's most cherished festivals. It is a celebration of renewal, prosperity, and fresh beginnings. Across homes, families welcome the day with rangoli, festive delicacies, traditional rituals, and the ceremonial hoisting of the Gudi, an enduring symbol of victory, abundance, and positivity.

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Deeply woven into Maharashtra's cultural fabric, Gudi Padwa is not just a festival but an emotional marker of faith, family, and tradition. It is a day when people step into the new year with optimism and seek blessings for success, happiness, and prosperity.

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Why Buying Jewellery On Gudi Padwa Is Considered Auspicious

Among the many customs associated with Gudi Padwa, buying jewellery remains one of the most meaningful. For generations, Maharashtrian families have believed that purchasing gold, diamonds, or silver on this day invites good fortune and financial well-being into the home.

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In our tradition, jewellery is never merely ornamental. Gold represents prosperity, security, and continuity, while diamond jewellery reflects aspiration, celebration, and eternal elegance. Buying jewellery on an auspicious occasion like Gudi Padwa is seen as a way of beginning the year with something valuable, beautiful, and enduring-an investment that carries both emotional and cultural significance.

A Legacy That Continues To Shine For Nearly 200 Years

For close to two centuries, Chandukaka Saraf has been a trusted part of such milestone moments. Established in 1827, the brand has built an extraordinary legacy founded on trust, purity, craftsmanship, and deep cultural understanding.

To remain admired and relevant for nearly 200 years is no small achievement. It reflects not only excellence in jewellery-making, but also the faith generations of families have placed in the name Chandukaka Saraf. Over the years, the brand has become synonymous with impeccable artistry, fine materials, and designs that honour India's heritage while appealing to evolving modern tastes.

Vivah Tasmai: Crafted For Celebrations That Matter

This Gudi Padwa, Chandukaka Saraf presents Vivah Tasmai - an exclusive jewellery collection designed for weddings, festivities, and treasured family occasions. Thoughtfully crafted to reflect grace, grandeur, and tradition, the collection blends classic craftsmanship with refined contemporary appeal.

Each piece in the collection is designed to become part of life's most meaningful celebrations, making it a perfect choice for an auspicious festive purchase.

Festive Offers That Make The Celebration Brighter

Adding to the joy of the season are exclusive Gudi Padwa offers from Chandukaka Saraf:

* Up to 60% off on making charges on gold jewellery

* Up to 100% off on making charges on diamond jewellery

* Flat 15% Discount on Silver jewellery & Utensils

* Flat 25% Discount on Sterling Silver jewellery

These festive offers make the tradition of buying jewellery on Gudi Padwa even more special, transforming an auspicious purchase into an exceptional opportunity to bring home beauty, value, and legacy.

Expanding The Tradition: New Store in Kalaburagi

Continuing its journey of growth and trust, Chandukaka Saraf is also set to launch its new store in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. This upcoming expansion will bring the brand's signature craftsmanship and heritage closer to more families, offering them access to an exquisite range of traditional and contemporary jewellery for weddings, festivals, and special occasions.

Celebrate The New Year With Prosperity And Elegance

As Maharashtra welcomes the New Year with devotion and joy, Gudi Padwa becomes the perfect occasion to celebrate prosperity in its most beautiful form. With a legacy nearing 200 years, a reputation built on trust, and festive offerings that honour the spirit of the season, Chandukaka Saraf continues to make every celebration more memorable.

* Website: www.chandukakasaraf.in

* Toll Free: 1800 267 8555

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