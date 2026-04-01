Guidelines for urban challenge fund released

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Wednesday unveiled the operational guidelines for the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) along with the Credit Repayment Guarantee Sub-Scheme (CRGSS), marking a major push towards transforming urban infrastructure financing in the country.

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The UCF represents a decisive shift from traditional grant-based support to a market-linked, reform-driven financing model. This approach is expected to encourage greater private sector participation, strengthen governance and accountability in urban development and enable the creation of resilient, inclusive and future-ready cities.

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Describing the Urban Challenge Fund as a paradigm shift in India’s approach to urban development, the minister emphasised that it goes beyond merely providing grants. He noted that the fund is designed to leverage public investment to catalyse significantly larger private investments and to make cities more financially robust and investment-ready.

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He highlighted that India’s cities are emerging as engines of economic growth, innovation and employment generation. Achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 will depend on how effectively cities are planned, financed and governed. He noted that while initiatives such as AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission and Smart Cities Mission have strengthened urban infrastructure, the next phase requires cities to become investment-ready and financially sustainable.