Gujarat Celebrates Educational Excellence at Times Education Icons

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 26: Educationists are the cornerstone of society, guiding children with vision and understanding to shape their future. The Times Education Icons 2024-25, Gujarat, recently honoured these dedicated educators at a special felicitation ceremony held in Ahmedabad. The winners were chosen through an independent market research process conducted by Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. Renowned educationist Mr. Anand Kumar also attended the event, sharing his valuable insights and experiences with the audience. The following individuals and institutions have been recognized as Times Education Icons for their exceptional contributions:

Alpha International School (Ahmedabad) - Value for Money School

Advertisement

An ICSE-affiliated institution offering holistic education from Nursery to Grade 10, emphasizing modern teaching methods and state-of-the-art facilities.

Ananda Global School (Ahmedabad) - Changemaker School

Advertisement

A CBSE-affiliated institution established by The Vardhman Charitable Trust, nurturing changemakers through academic excellence and holistic development.

Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio - Excellent Institute for Design and Architecture

Founded by Dr. Bhanwar Rathore, BRDS has guided over 60,000 students in 19 years, operating 87+ centers in India and Dubai, aiming for global expansion.

Divine Child International School - Excellence in Academics

A premier CBSE and Cambridge International institution fostering holistic development since 2008.

Divine Child School (Mehsana) - Excellence in Academics

Established in 1994, a co-educational day-cum-residential institution managed by Shri Bhanuvijayji Universal Foundation, offering education from Nursery to Std. XII.

Divyapath School - Holistic Approach in School Education

Focused on holistic development, learner-centred curriculum, and strong values of love, kindness, and honesty.

GD Goenka International School (Ahmedabad) - Fastest Growing School of the Year

A CBSE institution offering innovative teaching methods and holistic education.

Geneva Liberal School - Emerging International School of the Year

Provides a progressive learning environment focusing on academic excellence, global awareness, and personal development.

GFE Business Services - Leadership Excellence in Export-Import Business Trainings & Global Networking

A leading organization specializing in export-import, e-commerce, logistics, and education, with a global presence in 35+ countries.

Global Colliance Overseas Education Pvt Ltd - Excellence in Overseas Education

A top study-abroad consultancy in India, providing expert guidance for international education.

Institute of Advance Network Technology (IANT) - Excellence in IT Training & Certification

A global leader in IT education, specializing in networking, cybersecurity, and advanced technology training.

J G International School - Excellence in International School Education

Fosters academic excellence, research, and innovation while upholding integrity and ethical leadership.

J G University - Excellence in Industry Embedded Curriculum & Delivery

Emphasizes academic excellence, innovation, and leadership to prepare students for global challenges.

Kalol Taluka Kelavani Mandal Sanchalit (C. I. Patel Higher Secondary School) (Kalol) - Excellence in Academics and Outdoor Activities

An English-medium institution managed by Shree Kalol Taluka Kelavani Mandal, offering a joyful learning experience.

Learnomine Academy - Emerging Multimedia and Animation Coaching Institute

Gujarat-based, recognized as a top training and certification company in Graphic Design, UI/UX, Animation, and VFX.

Little Champ Nursery - Excellence in Holistic Learning Approach

Owned by Needhi S., an educator and entrepreneur fostering conceptual studies and practical learning for 5000+ students.

Little Marvels - Emerging Preschool of the Year

Powered by Shanti Asiatic Bopal, focuses on social and emotional development in a post-pandemic environment.

Mahatma Valley Preschool (Mithakhali) - Excellent Pre School for Practical Learning

Uses research-backed educational approaches like Reggio Emilia, Montessori, and Waldorf to nurture creativity and independence.

Mahatma Valley Preschool (Motera) - Excellent Pre School for Innovative Learning

Uses research-backed educational approaches like Reggio Emilia, Montessori, and Waldorf to nurture creativity and independence.

Narayana Educational Institutions - Excellent JEE & NEET Preparation Institute

Comprehensive coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants, offering foundational and specialized programs.

Power of Abacus - Excellence in Coaching Abacus and Vedic Maths

Offers UCMAS Six-Finger Technique abacus classes to enhance academic performance in mathematics.

Rinkal Patel (Creative Hive Studio) - Excellence in Supporting & Promoting brilliant Art Students

Promotes Indian art globally, fostering cultural exchange and appreciation.

Sangeeta Patel (Army Public School) - Visionary Leader & Social Contributor

Since 1992, the school has been dedicated in providing quality education and all-round student development.

Sarvajanik University - Excellence in Serving the Educational Needs

Established by the Sarvajanik Education Society, focusing on holistic personality development and ethical professionalism.

Satyameva Jayate International School - Excellence in Inclusive Education (For supporting Diversity & Inclusion)

Founded in 2000, it is a CBSE institution emphasizing holistic education and entrepreneurial development.

Shanti Asiatic School (Bopal & Vastral) - Excellence in Academics

CBSE institutions providing modern, interactive education with a balance of academics, sports, and co-curricular activities.

Shanti Asiatic School (Vastral) - Excellence in Academics

CBSE institutions providing modern, interactive education with a balance of academics, sports, and co-curricular activities.

Silver Oak Institute of Design - Excellence in Promoting Indian Arts & Crafts through Design Education

Established in 2019, SOID fosters creativity, innovation, and industry-relevant skills.

Silver Oak University - Excellence in Innovation

A premier institution focusing on research, multidisciplinary education, and industry-oriented curriculum.

SKIPS University - Emerging University of the Year

Provides industry-oriented education across undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

St. Kabir School - Excellent CBSE School

Established in 1985, it is known for academic excellence and holistic student development.

St. Kabir School - Excellent GSEB School

Established in 1985, it is known for academic excellence and holistic student development.

Swaminarayan Gurukul (Vapi) - Excellence in CBSE School in Vapi

A CBSE-affiliated co-educational institution offering Science and Commerce education up to Std. XII.

Swaminarayan School (Surat) - Excellence in Academics

A CBSE-affiliated co-educational institution fostering holistic student development.

Vedant International Preschool - Innovation in Teaching

Focuses on comprehensive early childhood development.

Vedant International School (Ahmedabad) - Excellence in Co-Curricular Activities

Blends contemporary and traditional teaching methods for holistic student growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)