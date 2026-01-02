DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Ministers Kanubhai Desai &amp; Jitubhai Vaghani, and Ashutosh Gowariker Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham

Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Ministers Kanubhai Desai & Jitubhai Vaghani, and Ashutosh Gowariker Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Day 3 received an overwhelming response from the audience, with thousands of attendees participating in the grand event Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 2: The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, visited Namotsav at Sanskardham, the musical multimedia production that portrays the life and journey of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Hon’ble CM was accompanied by several distinguished dignitaries, including Cabinet Ministers Shri Kanubhai Desai, Shri Jitubhai Vaghani, award-winning filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting.

Advertisement

Well-known personalities from Gujarat and the Indian film industry were also present, including actress and model Namitha Vankawala, Reeva Rachchh, lead actress, Laalo, National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, Viswanathan Ramaswamy, Founder and Director of Divo, producer Mallireddy Veerendra Chowdary and actress Avani.

Advertisement

Cabinet Ministers Shri Pradyumanbhai Vaja, Shri Kunwariji Bavaliya and Shri Nareshbhai Patel, and Ministers of State Shri Pravinbhai Mali, Shri Kamleshbhai Patel and Shri Swarupji Thakor were also present. Chief Whip – Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Shri Balkrishna Khanderao Shukla, too, joined the event.

Advertisement

The event was also graced by Dr RK Shah, Chairman, Sanskardham and Shri Mahendrabhai Bhatt, Vice-President, Sanskardham; award-winning filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, known for films like Lagaan and Swades, and Shri Ajaybhai Patel, Chairman, The Gujarat State Co-Operative Bank Ltd and The Ahmedabad District Co-Operative Bank Ltd, too, made their presence felt.

As the buzz around Namotsav continued to build, Day 3 at Sanskardham witnessed an overwhelming response from the attendees. The evening drew a large and diverse audience, including prominent names from the cooperative industry, leaders from the RSS and several senior IAS Officers.

Advertisement

Namotsav celebrated the remarkable journey of India’s Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, through artistic expression, vibrant performances, multimedia installations and the presence of eminent national leaders, led by renowned Gujarati artist Sairam Dave.

Sanskardham stands on the ideological foundation of Sanskar, service, values and love for the nation. The institution gets its inspiration from the philosophy of Lakshmanrao Inamdar ji, fondly remembered across Gujarat as Vakil Saheb, who believed that divinity resides in the human conscience and that every individual is capable of imbibing values. When education is grounded in ethics and responsibility, it becomes a powerful force in shaping the nation’s future.

Guided by the National Education Policy 2020 and inspired by the core values of service and nationhood, Sanskardham’s educational institutions, Laxman Gyanpith School and Global Mission International School, are shaping learning environments where values become a way of life and childhood is given purposeful direction. These institutions reflect Sanskardham’s commitment to nurturing responsible, aware and grounded global citizens from an early age.

This vision extends into higher education through Anant National University, which is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Other institutions under the Sanskardham umbrella include Anant School of Excellence, Sanskardham Drone Academy and Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), each contributing uniquely to holistic education and skill development. VBF is committed to developing top sporting talent in India. Its world-class facilities and multi-disciplinary approach offer expert-led training and individualised support, enabling athletes to achieve success on both national and international stages. VBF’s uniqueness lies in integrating traditional Indian practices with modern sports science techniques and contributing to nation-building through sports.

NAMTECH is a pioneering global institution driving innovation in the space of technology transformation for Industry 4.0 and beyond. It’s the first Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (MET) school in India. It is at the forefront of India’s industrial transformation and deeply rooted within the national aspirations for Viksit Bharat 2047, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Net Zero Bharat 2070. NAMTECH is committed to building purpose-driven techno-managers who apply technical expertise with ethical intent, societal awareness, and sustainable impact.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts