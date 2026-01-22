Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi discusses AI, advanced computing, next-gen digital infra with tech giants at Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi held high-level strategic meetings with global technology giants, including NVIDIA and OpenAI, along with several other international leaders from the technology, energy and innovation sectors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday.

Speaking with ANI, Sanghavi said the discussions focused on artificial intelligence, advanced computing, data centers, and next-generation digital infrastructure, with Gujarat positioning itself as a preferred destination for high-tech and future-oriented investments."

"Meetings also explored the integration of AI platforms such as Emerald AI, which address critical challenges like energy fluctuations, emergency power management, and efficiency optimization in data centers, key requirements for companies working on advanced AI and NVIDIA-powered computing systems," he said.

"In addition, discussions with other technology leaders covered digital governance, healthcare technology, skill development, and industry-led innovation, aligning with Gujarat's vision to move from being a traditional manufacturing hub to a global leader in technology-enabled manufacturing and services," he added.

Sanghavi, who also holds portfolios of Home, Transport, Sports & Culture and Tourism in the Gujarat government, said these interactions are expected to translate into technology partnerships, data centre investments, and innovation-driven projects in Gujarat in the near future, reinforcing the state's ambition to emerge as a global hub for AI, data infrastructure, and sustainable technology.

At Davos, Sanghavi met Elica Kyoseva of NVIDIA to explore next-gen collaborations from quantum innovation to future-ready data centres, strengthening Gujarat's role as India's innovation powerhouse and a launchpad for frontier technologies.

Sanghavi also held an interaction with Chris Lehane from OpenAI on advancing AI enablement and the next wave of high-tech transformation. "With robust digital infrastructure and a fast-growing talent base, Gujarat is building an ecosystem where responsible AI and world-class innovation can truly thrive," he had said in a post on social media platform X.

He also held meeting with Jatin Dalal, Global CFO of Cognizant. "Cognizant's TechFin Centre at GIFT City, Gujarat is emerging as a strategic hub for delivering advanced technology solutions to global clients. We discussed strengthening workforce readiness by leveraging Gujarat's expanding pool of highly skilled technology professionals, and further deepening collaboration to support global innovation," he said.

Speaking on his agenda at Davos, he said, "For the last three days, we have had 58 meetings with global leaders in different sectors, and we have received a very good response. This time, you can see a different flavour of India in Davos. You have seen many countries' pavilions, but the Indian pavilion has a different flavour. This is the New India." (ANI)

