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Home / Business / Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi to hold high-level meetings with South Korean firms to boost investments across key sectors

Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi to hold high-level meetings with South Korean firms to boost investments across key sectors

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will hold high-level meetings with leading South Korean companies in Seoul on Friday to attract investments and strengthen industrial partnerships under the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiative, as per a statement by Industries & Mines Department Directorate of Information.

As per the release, the delegation will engage with industry leaders across advanced technology, electronics, artificial intelligence, textiles, biotechnology, energy storage and food processing sectors.

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“To give fresh momentum to global investment and industrial partnerships in Gujarat under the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a high-level delegation led by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, which has arrived in South Korea, will hold around 10 important one-to-one and roundtable meetings with heads of various global companies in Seoul today,” the release said.

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The visit will include around 10 important one-to-one and roundtable meetings, followed by a business seminar and dinner with the Korean industrial community.

Sanghavi will meet Kolon Industries President and CEO Huh Sung to discuss opportunities in chemicals and textiles, while discussions with DeltaX CEO Stephen Kim will focus on artificial intelligence and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions.

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The Deputy Chief Minister will visit LS Electric's headquarters for discussions with Chairman Ja-Gyun Koo on investment opportunities in the electronics sector.

Meetings are also scheduled with the senior leadership of Seoul Viosys and JT Corporation to explore technological and industrial cooperation.

In the textile sector, Sanghavi will visit Youngone Corporation's headquarters and meet Chairman Sung Ki-Hak to discuss opportunities for expanding textile manufacturing.

Also, a biotechnology roundtable will bring together CEOs of UMTR, Plantner and Bereum to explore potential partnerships, it added.

The delegation will also meet Lotte Wellfood Global Business Head Cho Kyung-woon to discuss expansion opportunities in the food and confectionery sector.

Additionally, a visit to Cosmax headquarters will include discussions with the company's Vice Chairman on opportunities in beauty and healthcare manufacturing.

A separate roundtable with leading Korean legal firms will focus on regulatory frameworks and ease of investment, while another meeting with emerging startups will explore innovation and startup ecosystem development in Gujarat.

Also, “extensive discussions will be held with Korean entrepreneurs during a seminar and dinner organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ICCK),” the Ministry added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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