DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Gujarat Dy CM's Japan visit focuses on fresh investments, technology partnerships

Gujarat Dy CM's Japan visit focuses on fresh investments, technology partnerships

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:24 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi held investment discussions with Japanese companies across chemicals, life sciences, textiles and green energy during his visit to Japan, as the state seeks to attract fresh investments ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

According to a press release from the Deputy Chief Minister's office, 11 engagements have been scheduled across Tokyo and Shizuoka, including meetings with companies, government-level discussions and a roundtable with textile industry representatives.

Advertisement

Four key meetings involving Ultrafabrics, Kaneka Corporation and Itochu Corporation were completed during the initial phase of the visit, while further engagements with Fujifilm Corporation, Yazaki India and Green Carbon were scheduled as part of the programme.

Advertisement

Discussions with Ultrafabrics Holdings President Yoshimura focused on investment opportunities in synthetic leather and related sectors. Sanghavi also met Kaneka Corporation President Isao Otsu to discuss potential partnerships in chemicals and life sciences.

Meetings with representatives of Itochu Corporation's trading and green innovation business units focused on possible cooperation in green energy and global trade. The delegation also held discussions with Hireso on opportunities in cloud computing and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Advertisement

As part of the visit, Sanghavi is scheduled to meet Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki for bilateral discussions on industrial development, advanced technologies and cooperation between Gujarat and Shizuoka. He will also invite the governor to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the release said.

Further discussions with Fujifilm are expected to cover electronic materials and investment opportunities across its business portfolio. Meetings with Yazaki India and Green Carbon will explore potential investments and partnerships in automotive components and carbon credits, respectively.

The programme also includes a roundtable with Japanese textile investors and entrepreneurs to present Gujarat's textile ecosystem, its new textile policy and opportunities in global exports. The state aims to encourage Japanese companies to consider investments in the sector and participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The visit is part of Gujarat's efforts to strengthen economic ties with Japan and attract investment across industrial sectors. The engagements are intended to explore opportunities for technology collaboration, trade and business partnerships, with the state looking to build on these discussions ahead of the summit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts