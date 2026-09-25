DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Gujarat emerges as key hub for green hydrogen, but large-scale projects remain at feasibility stage: S&amp;P Global

Gujarat emerges as key hub for green hydrogen, but large-scale projects remain at feasibility stage: S&P Global

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:42 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Gujarat is emerging as a key hub for renewable hydrogen development in India, backed by its large refinery and ammonia capacity, extensive renewable energy resources, ports and a state-level incentive framework, although most large-scale projects in the state remain at the feasibility stage, according to an S&P Global report.

The report, titled "Gujarat green hydrogen: Turning an ambition into reality", said Gujarat has several structural advantages that could support the long-term development of renewable hydrogen capacity.

Advertisement

"India is emerging as an important player" in the development and future expansion of the renewable hydrogen industry, S&P Global said, noting that Gujarat is particularly well positioned because of its existing industrial and energy infrastructure.

Advertisement

According to the report, around 40 per cent of India's refinery capacity and about 30 per cent of its ammonia capacity are located in Gujarat. The state also has nearly 50 gigawatts of combined solar and wind capacity, while at least 40 per cent of India's maritime trade enters through ports located in Gujarat.

These factors provide Gujarat with both potential domestic demand and infrastructure for hydrogen production, transportation and exports.

Advertisement

The report noted that Gujarat's Energy and Petrochemicals Department finalised its hydrogen strategy in December 2025, setting production targets and providing financial support for early projects.

"The first 500 megawatts of electrolyzer capacity" commissioned in Gujarat will receive a range of financial incentives, the report said. The policy includes capital subsidies for eligible electrolyzer components, battery storage, oxygen collection and water desalination facilities.

Gujarat's policy also provides support for hydrogen demand, including subsidies for hydrogen refuelling stations, hydrogen-powered buses and heavy-duty vehicles. It also provides reimbursement for renewable hydrogen used in industrial applications and hydrogen blended into the natural gas network.

S&P Global said Gujarat has set a renewable hydrogen production ambition of 3 million metric tonnes per year by 2035, the highest target among the Indian states covered in its comparison. However, the report cautioned that the target remains "highly ambitious".

Despite the policy support, most capacity in Gujarat remains at an early stage of development. While the state has the highest number of projects in advanced stages among Indian states, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have larger capacities in advanced-stage projects.

The report said large-scale projects in Gujarat are still in feasibility stages, although they could progress following recent support under India's Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme.

At the national level, the government's National Green Hydrogen Mission targets production of 5 million metric tonnes of renewable hydrogen annually by 2030, while the SIGHT programme has received an initial allocation of Rs 170 billion for projects across the hydrogen value chain.

S&P Global also highlighted India's growing role in international hydrogen trade. Indian developers accounted for 40 per cent of the volume of trade-related renewable hydrogen and derivative offtake agreements signed in 2024 and 2025, with that share rising to 80 per cent for year-to-date 2026 deals.

For Gujarat, the report said its west-coast location could provide an advantage in supplying European markets, particularly through ammonia exports. However, competition from the Middle East and China means state and federal support will remain important for maintaining export competitiveness.

The report noted that Gujarat's combination of domestic industrial demand, renewable energy resources, ports, transmission infrastructure and policy support could help developers establish renewable hydrogen projects and capture a share of growing international demand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts