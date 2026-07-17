Gujarat emerges as top state in Niti Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index for states and UTs

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have emerged as the top three states in NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index for states and Union territories.

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According to the index report released on Friday, Gujarat topped the chart due to its strong performance in the infrastructure sector, financial health and regulatory ease.

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Releasing the report, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said investment rate in India is around 25 per cent.

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“India needs more investments as it also boosts demand,” Lahiri added.