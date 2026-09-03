Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to Visit Mumbai on September 27 to Inaugurate a Vedic Research Project

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will visit Mumbai on September 27, 2026, to inaugurate Project Vigyan Darshan as the Chief Guest at the Vedic Bharat Young Thinkers Dialogue 2026. The day-long dialogue will be held at the Bharat Ratna Gaansamragni Lata Mangeshkar Natya Gruha Auditorium in Mira Road, Mumbai, from 9 AM to 6 PM.

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The inaugural session is scheduled in the first half of the day and will be followed by a press conference, technical presentations, networking sessions and discussions involving young thinkers, researchers, content creators and professionals. The organisers say the programme is intended to create a dialogue between India’s traditional knowledge systems and contemporary scientific research.

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Rumours are rife that something is about to unfold that could change the way people in this field think and potentially reshape its direction. However, the organisers have not yet shared detailed information about the project publicly. According to sources, they intend to unveil it on September 27 as part of a larger campaign.

The project has been associated with research collaboration involving the Department of Physics, IIT Bombay, under the academic guidance of Professor Gopal Dixit. VDRO’s published project information describes the initiative as an effort to bring traditional Indian knowledge into dialogue with modern scientific methodologies across areas including physics, mathematics, Philosophy, Sanskrit, history of science and related disciplines.

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The programme will also feature Dr. Chandrakant Ravikanti, former Director of ADRIN, ISRO, as the Special Guest. Based on the information available on the event’s website, several other distinguished guests are also expected to attend the event, including policymakers, bureaucrats, international visitors, scientists, content creators, influencers, and young students.

The Vedic Bharat Young Thinkers Dialogue has been structured around multiple sessions, including a Main Announcement, technical session, social-media engagement session, and a business leaders’ dialogue and networking session. According to the available information, the project set to be unveiled was sponsored by the JBM Group, while the ongoing event counts the Patanjali Group and several other organisations among its principal sponsors.

The event is being organised by the Vigyan Darshan Research Organization (VDRO). According to its official website, VDRO functions as a research centre under VDRO Educational Association, a Section 8 not-for-profit entity. Mohit Gour is the Director of the Association and has been widely discussed among young people for several years for his mission-driven movement centred around Vedic Science and Vedic activism.

Registration to Attend

Registration for the Vedic Bharat Young Thinkers Dialogue 2026 is open through the event’s official webpage: https://www.vigyandarshan.com/vbytd For event-related queries and further information, participants can contact Vigyan Darshan through its official website, www.vdro.in, or write to info@vigyandarshan.com.

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