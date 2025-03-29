Gujarat Honors Trailblazing Women at Times Inspiring Women 2024-25

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29: It was a spectacular evening dedicated to recognizing women who have been trailblazers in their respective fields, driving positive change in society. The Times Inspiring Women 2024-25 honored Gujarat's most remarkable women who continue to make a difference through their extraordinary contributions.

The event, which was held on March 12th at Hyatt Regency, Ashram Road, was sponsored by P Ramesh (Powered by), Sterling Accuris Diagnostics (Diagnostic Partner) and ADC Bank (Banking Partner) and organised by Optimal Media Solutions (OMS), The Times of India. These successful women were felicitated in different categories, entertainment, food, fashion, real estate and health, etc.

The awardees were selected via research conducted by an independent research agency, Avance Insight Pvt Ltd.

Before the felicitation, a panel discussion saw prominent voices share their thoughts on "The Modern Woman: Empowering self-care, redefining leadership and shattering boundaries". The Panel was moderated by Anona Agarwal (Level Up with Anona).

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, MLA of Jamnagar (North), and actress-dancer Sudha Chandran felicitated the winners at the event.

1. Amrin Khan - Leading Fashion Designer in Wedding & Ethnic Wear: Recognized for her exceptional creativity and craftsmanship, Amrin Khan has redefined elegance in the fashion industry, leaving a lasting impact with her innovative designs.

2. Dt. Riddhi Nanda (Setu Nutricare) - Pioneer in Holistic Health & Nutrition: Director at Setu Nutricare Clinic, Riddhi Nanda blends Ayurveda with modern nutrition to promote holistic well-being. She empowers individuals to achieve optimal health through personalized guidance and mindful living.

3.Dr. Vidula Mukesh Bavishi - Excellence in Gynecology & Medico-Legal Expertise: An accomplished gynecologist and medico-legal expert, Dr. Bavishi holds an MD in Gynecology and multiple international diplomas, specializing in reproductive medicine, minimally invasive surgeries, and aesthetic procedures.

4. Vibhuti Bhatt - Excellence in Innovative Branding & Marketing Strategies: With over 30 years of experience, Vibhuti Bhatt is the Director of ONE Advertising & Communication Services Limited, the largest agency in the state, known for strategic branding excellence.

5. Dr. Neha Goyal (Neev IVF) - Excellence in Gynecology & IVFA: Renowned IVF surgeon in Ahmedabad, Dr. Goyal specializes in fertility treatments, high-risk pregnancies, and advanced laparoscopic procedures, offering personalized and compassionate care.

6. Dr. Reina Bill Shukl (Cryo Wellness) - Leading Futuristic Startup - Health: Founder of @CRYO, Dr. Reina Shukl pioneers advanced wellness solutions such as cryotherapy and infrared therapy to enhance recovery, performance, and overall well-being.

7. Shivangi Desai - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Founder of the Fit Bharat Mission, Shivangi Desai is a leading health and nutrition coach with over 13 years of experience, specializing in lifestyle and weight management.

8. Meenakshi Khurana - Dynamic Woman Entrepreneur - Real Estate: Director at SmartHomes Infrastructure, Meenakshi Khurana is a leader in real estate investments in Dholera Smart City, leveraging her IT background to drive growth.

9. Bijal Haria - Contribution in Art & Culture: A distinguished classical dancer and founder of Parampara Academy, Bijal Haria excels in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, promoting Indian dance globally.

10. Neha Thakkar - International Trendsetter in Jewelry Design: The creative force behind EBN Jewelry, Neha Thakkar blends tradition with modern aesthetics, establishing herself as one of the most sought-after jewelry designers in the country.

11.Jyotsana Vachhani (Ankur Oils) - Visionary FMCG Entrepreneur: Managing Partner at Ankur Oil Industries, Jyotsana Vachhani upholds a legacy of purity and quality in edible oils, ensuring innovation and sustainability.

12. Jyoti Bhatt - Excellence in School Management: Director of Finance & Future Projects at Tripada Parivar, Jyoti Bhatt drives strategic financial planning, operational efficiency, and long-term institutional growth.

13. Angel Rajesh Francis (The Goan Bakery) - Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Director at Goan Bakery Private Limited, Angel Francis redefines traditional Goan bakery products by integrating modern flavors while preserving authenticity.

14. Dr. Sanjana Dharaiya - Eminent Healthcare Specialist: Dr. Dharaiya prioritizes a patient-first approach, combining expertise with compassion to deliver cutting-edge healthcare services.

15. Mayuri Vasani - Emerging Entrepreneur in Education: A Chartered Accountant and IIM alumni, Mayuri Vasani is an educationalist and Executive Director of R.P. Vasani International School, shaping the future of education.

16. Jinal Shardul Patel (Teenager) - Excellence in Fashion Designing: Jinal Patel brings fresh perspectives to fashion, blending creativity with contemporary trends to create unique and stylish designs.

17. Dr. Darshini Vikram Shah - Changemaker in Dental Implantology: Head of the Dental Cosmetic & Implantology Center at Shalby Hospital, Dr. Shah specializes in painless root canal treatments and advanced cosmetic dentistry.

18. Aayushi Parth Shah (Amaltas Landscapes) - Leading Landscape Designer of the Year: Founder of Amaltas Landscapes, Aayushi Shah creates sustainable and organic landscape designs that bring nature to life in urban spaces.

19. Vibhuti Yadav - Eminent Emcee of the Year: A dynamic host and speaker with over a decade of experience, Vibhuti Yadav captivates audiences with her engaging stage presence.

20. Preeti Hemantkumar Gajjar - Excellence in providing Turnkey Solutions to the Pharmaceutical Industry: Third-generation leader at Shree Vishwakarma Alu Projects Pvt. Ltd., Preeti Gajjar contributes to the company's expansion and success in pharmaceutical projects.

21. Dr. Twinkal Patel (Motherhood Hospital) - Dynamic Woman Entrepreneur in Healthcare: Managing Director of Motherhood Hospital, Dr. Twinkal Patel is a social entrepreneur committed to maternal and child health initiatives.

22. Riddhi Kartik Soni (Swara Group) - Visionary Entrepreneur in Real Estate: Director at Swara Group, Riddhi Soni leads high-quality residential projects, ensuring innovation and customer satisfaction.

23. Dr. Sheril Thakkar (Dev Eye Hospital) - Excellence in Eye Surgery: Founder of Ahmedabad's first technology-driven eye hospital, Dr. Thakkar and her team provide advanced vision care solutions.

24. Rucha Patel - Young Entrepreneur in Social Work: Trustee of Spandan Charitable Trust, Rucha Patel empowers underprivileged children with special needs through education and vocational training.

25. Nilja Patel - Excellence in Employment & HR/Job Tech: Contributing to Rajyash Group, Nilja Patel fosters a workplace culture of guidance and support, empowering women in HR and real estate.

26. Rashmi Kashyap (Soul N Spirit) - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year: Mrs. India 2024 winner, Rashmi Kashyap, is a brand strategist, speaker, and advocate for sustainability and women's empowerment.

27. Dr. Krupa Shah (Ayuh Fertility Centre) - Excellence in IVF Treatments with Care and Precision: With over 16 years of experience and 6,000+ successful treatments, Dr. Krupa Shah is a leading fertility expert offering innovative solutions.

28. Pratiksha Parikh - Pioneer in Primary Education: Director of Academics at Tripada Parivar, Pratiksha Parikh ensures excellence in education and holistic student development.

29. Dr. Srirupa Banerjee - Excellence in Leadership Development: A leadership coach and trainer, Dr. Banerjee is dedicated to fostering professional growth and personal development.

30. Dr. Megha Raichura - Dynamic Woman Entrepreneur - Astrology: Founder of Astrostar, Dr. Megha Raichura blends Vedic astrology with modern scientific insights, guiding individuals toward self-discovery and success.

