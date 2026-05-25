Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd delivers robust FY26 performance; Net Profit rises 78 Percent YoY

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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 25: Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd (BSE - 524238) has announced its audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, reporting strong growth in revenue and profitability driven by higher operational activity and improved business execution.

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Highlights:-

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- FY26 Revenue from Operations stood at 36.32 crore, up 91% YoY

- Q4FY26 Revenue surged 7 times to 30.70 crore from Rs. 4.24 crore in Q4FY25

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- Q4FY26 Net Profit rose sharply to 1.64 crore from Rs. 0.07 crore in Q4FY25

- Company reported significant expansion in operational scale and asset base during FY26

- Following strategic diversification into renewable energy and solar solutions, Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd renamed as REGENOVA RENEWTECH LIMITED

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 36.32 crore as compared to Rs. 19.05 crore in FY25, registering a robust year-on-year growth of around 91%. Net profit for FY26 stood at Rs. 1.81 crore compared to Rs. 1.02 crore reported in the previous financial year, reflecting a growth of approximately 78%.

Strengthening its presence in the solar segment, Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited has secured multiple purchase orders for Solar PV Modules from various customers including Earthwave Technology, Perfect Renewtech and Surja Infra. The company received orders worth approximately Rs. 6.07 crore from Earthwave Technology for supply of 7,041 Solar PV Modules, Rs. 0.61 crore from Surja Infra for supply of 678 Solar PV Modules, additional orders worth Rs. 3.49 crore and Rs. 3.11 crore respectively from Earthwave Technology for supply of 4,056 and 3,645 Solar PV Modules and an order worth approximately Rs. 1.21 crore from Perfect Renewtech for supply of 1,355 Solar PV Modules. All the orders are expected to be executed by March 2026, marking a significant step in the company's diversification strategy and strengthening its presence in the renewable energy and solar solutions segment.

The proposed rebranding reflects the company's evolving business direction and its increasing focus on emerging opportunities in the solar and clean energy sector. As part of this transition, the company has initiated business expansion in Solar PV Modules and renewable energy-related operations, positioning itself to participate in India's rapidly growing solar infrastructure market. The Company has already installed a 5MW solar project at Jakasana, Mehsana (Gujarat), further strengthening its execution capabilities and presence in the renewable energy sector.

The company delivered an exceptional performance during Q4FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs. 30.70 crore as against Rs. 4.24 crore in Q4FY25. Profit after tax for Q4FY26 increased significantly to Rs. 1.64 crore compared to Rs. 0.07 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rs. 2.50 crore compared to Rs. 1.25 crore in FY25, while earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs. 1.24 from Rs. 0.70 in the previous year.

Mr. Deepak Diwan Bachwani, Executive Director, Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited, said, "FY26 has been a strong growth year for the company with significant improvement in both revenues and profitability. The sharp increase in operational activity reflects our focused execution strategy, strengthening business relationships and improved operational efficiencies. We have also focused on expanding our operational scale and strengthening our infrastructure to support future growth opportunities."

He further added, "We remain focused on sustaining growth momentum through disciplined execution, operational efficiency and business expansion initiatives. With improving financial performance and stronger business fundamentals, we believe the company is well positioned to create long-term value for stakeholders."

During FY26, the company reported a substantial increase in total assets, which stood at Rs.

36.67 crore as on March 31, 2026, compared to Rs. 11.95 crore in the previous year, reflecting strengthening of operational scale and infrastructure investments undertaken during the year.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on May 20, 2026, approved the audited standalone financial results for FY26. The statutory auditors, M/s. S. Mandawat & Co., issued an unmodified audit opinion on the financial statements.

As part of its strategic business transformation and expanding focus on emerging growth sectors including renewable energy and solar solutions, Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited has received approval for change of its name to REGENOVA RENEWTECH LIMITED, along with consequential alterations in the Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA) of the company. The proposed name change reflects the company's evolving business vision, broader operational outlook and long-term strategy to strengthen its presence across diversified and future-oriented business segments.

About Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited

Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited is engaged in diversified trading and business operations, focused on delivering sustainable growth through operational efficiency, strategic business expansion and disciplined execution. The company continues to strengthen its operational capabilities and market presence by leveraging business opportunities across sectors while maintaining a strong focus on profitability, scalability and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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