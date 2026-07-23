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Home / Business / Gujarat invites industries with green hydrogen policy, renewable energy ecosystem

Gujarat invites industries with green hydrogen policy, renewable energy ecosystem

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Addressing potential investors, Gujarat Minister of Energy and Petrochemicals Rushikesh Patel outlined the state's comprehensive regulatory environment designed to support manufacturing and processing facilities.

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"So today, for all the industrialists in India who want to do something, we have a message for them. Come to Gujarat. We have an industrial policy, a green hydrogen policy and all the policies, including the RE policy; you can move forward together," Patel said.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd Bharat Green Hydrogen Summit 2026 held at FICCI Federation House, Patel highlighted that Gujarat's geographical features offer distinct operational capabilities for the green hydrogen supply chain.

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"Geographically, the conditions are also very good in Gujarat. There is a coastline, there is a lot of sunlight there. Along the coastline, there are a lot of facilities there to make use of this green hydrogen," Patel added. "Earlier, Gujarat used to talk about green energy, but now, along with green energy, even green hydrogen, the futuristic fuels that we have, to bring about a big change in them, India has decided to move forward with the world. Prime Minister Modi has done it."

The minister noted that significant transformations occurred across energy-dependent sectors to accommodate new fuel alternatives.

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"In every sector, where energy is involved, a lot of changes have been made. It is not just about renewable energy, but along with RE, hydrogen should also become a fuel," Patel said. "And along with that, all the industries that are associated with hydrogen- how to make maximum use of green hydrogen- we are trying for that. And there is a lot of potential in Gujarat."

Patel also pointed to recent domestic progress in manufacturing critical infrastructure components required for green hydrogen production.

"Electrolyzer component is very important for green hydrogen. We are fortunate that L&T has made a 4 megawatt electrolyser for this in Hazira. Together with a common processor, we can make it workable," Patel said.

"Such manufacturing of electrolysers has started in India. So this path of green hydrogen, this electrolyser will prove to be a very big game-changer," he stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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