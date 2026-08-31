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Home / Business / Gujarat likely to attract Rs 75,000 crore investments this year: ASSOCHAM Secy Gen

Gujarat likely to attract Rs 75,000 crore investments this year: ASSOCHAM Secy Gen

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Gujarat is expected to attract investments of over Rs 75,000 crore this year as the state continues to encourage businesses to set up operations, create products and boost exports, said Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General of ASSOCHAM.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 - Curtain Raiser, Sanyal highlighted Gujarat's focus on attracting more people and businesses to the state to create for Gujarat, build for India, and boost exports.

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"We expect at least Rs 75,000 crores in investments this year, if not more," he said, adding that Gujarat has already attracted foreign direct investments (FDIs) worth USD 55 billion till March 2026.

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Sanyal expects a heavy crowd to come and attend the summit, especially from Southeast and East Asia. Sanyal said a large number of people, particularly from Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries in East and Southeast Asia, are expected to come to Gujarat as the state continues to rank among the top performers in ease of doing business.

"We expect that large number of people, especially Japan, especially Korea, especially Vietnam, Indonesia...all these people from the East, from Southeast Asia, will also start coming to Gujarat, because Gujarat is, as it is, in the ease of doing business; also, it is number one today."

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And though the index is not there, the index has been stopped by the Government of India...but if it were there, it would have been again number one after Telangana and Andhra.

Talking about the summit, Sanyal said it aims to showcase Gujarat as a vibrant state and a leading investment destination. He highlighted that Gujarat contributes "almost 27 per cent of the GSDP to the GDP of India, and it is growing."

Apart from this, Sanyal said Gujarat has partnerships with countries including Uzbekistan, Japan and Taiwan, describing it as one of the most vibrant, progressive and emerging states that continues to seek more investments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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