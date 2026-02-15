"Gujarat needs 30 lakh skilled workers to support industries," says Labour and Employment Department Secy

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): Labour and Employment Department Secretary, Lochan Sehra, at the Western Region inauguration ceremony for the India Skill Competition 2025-26, highlighted that Gujarat is facing a shortage of skilled manpower, and the government is planning steps to fill this gap, adding that the state currently has a shortage of 30 lakh skilled workers across sectors.

"Gujarat is facing a shortage of 30 lakh skilled manpower. We are working to provide skilled workers in the coming days," he said.

He explained that manufacturing, services, and other sectors require trained workers, and the department is aligning training programs to meet these needs. "We are preparing skilled manpower based on the requirements of various industries in Gujarat," he said.

Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya also spoke at the event during the inauguration ceremony for the Western Region competition. Speaking at the event, Gujarat's State Minister said the competition is connected to the country's workforce planning.

"This is not just a competition. The foundation of future India is being laid here," he said. He stated that Gujarat has a large industrial base and needs trained labour across various trades. "We are preparing manpower as per the needs of industries. Skill is the biggest asset in today's time," he said.

He said the event is more than just a contest because it helps shape the country's future. He noted that Gujarat has many factories and businesses that require specific types of workers.

He also mentioned that skill development courses are being offered in ITIs across the state, and efforts are underway to encourage youth to participate in these programs.

He said platforms like the India Skill Competition help participants test their abilities and understand industry standards. He added that Gujarat is focusing on preparing youth by keeping future job requirements in mind. (ANI)

