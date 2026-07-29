Gujarat-Origin Hospitality Consultant Behind Global Brand Expansions

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New Delhi [India], July 29: Ahmedabad's hospitality sector has grown considerably in recent years, with international hotel chains including ITC, Marriott, and Hyatt establishing a presence in the city alongside a wave of new restaurant and F&B investment. Industry estimates cited by local business publications put thousands of new hospitality-sector jobs on the horizon as the trend continues.

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One figure connected to that broader growth story is Ketan Dave, a hospitality consultant with roots in Gujarat. Dave's career includes serving as McDonald's youngest Asia General Manager, where he led the launch and regional scaling of the McCafe brand, followed by a role heading ITC's hospitality operations across South India. He later served as CEO of Mr. Idli, a South Indian food brand that expanded to more than 250 outlets across India, the US, UK, and Malaysia under his leadership, with further expansion into Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE in progress.

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Dave has also spoken publicly about plans for a large-scale investment in Gujarat's food and hospitality sector, intended to support the state's culinary tourism industry. Details of the investment have not been made public.

Dave now runs an independent hospitality consulting practice, ketandave.com, advising brands and investors on business areas including branding, operational execution, staffing, and multi-unit management.

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His trajectory reflects a broader pattern of Gujarat-based professionals taking on leadership roles in national and international hospitality brands, as the state's own hospitality and tourism sector continues to expand.

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