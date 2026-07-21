Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited IPO Attracts Strong Retail Participation on Opening Day, Overall Subscription Crosses 3 Times

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited, an independent provider of third-party inspection, testing, certification, and engineering services, has witnessed a strong response from investors on the opening day of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), with the retail investor segment leading the subscription.

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According to subscription data available at 2:00 PM on July 20, 2026, the company's ₹18.19 crore SME public issue was subscribed 3.07 times overall. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) category was subscribed 5.45 times, while the HNI/NII category was subscribed 0.69 times, reflecting healthy participation from individual investors on the first day of bidding.

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The IPO opened for subscription on July 20, 2026, and will close on July 22, 2026. Gulf Lloyds is issuing 18,19,200 equity shares at a fixed price of ₹100 per equity share, with the shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Founded in 2011, Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited has built a strong presence in the conformity assessment and quality assurance industry by providing independent inspection, verification, auditing, testing, training, certification, consulting, and engineering services. The company supports businesses in maintaining quality standards, operational safety, and regulatory compliance across multiple sectors.

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Over the years, Gulf Lloyds has expanded its operations across more than 25 countries and today employs over 1,600 professionals globally. The company has served more than 135 clients across government and private sectors, completed over 65 projects, and is currently executing more than 70 ongoing assignments.

Its client portfolio includes several leading public sector undertakings and private sector companies such as BPCL, HPCL, IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, Gujarat Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Maharashtra Natural Gas, Reliance Industries, and Adani Total Gas, among others. The company operates across diverse sectors, including oil and gas, energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, marine, transportation, mining, heavy engineering, electrical, food and pharmaceuticals, and aerospace.

As an independent third-party inspection organisation, Gulf Lloyds plays a critical role in helping industries ensure compliance with technical specifications, quality standards and statutory requirements. Its services are designed to support clients in enhancing operational reliability, reducing project risks, and maintaining safety across complex industrial environments.

The company has also received industry recognition for its contribution to the sector, including the Excellence in Third-Party Inspection & Certification India 2026 award. Guided by its vision of "Making World Safer... Smarter... Better...", Gulf Lloyds continues to focus on delivering reliable inspection and certification services while strengthening its presence in India and international markets.

The public issue is being managed by Interactive Financial Services Limited as the Book Running Lead Manager, while KFin Technologies Limited is acting as the Registrar to the Issue.

The subscription figures are based on exchange data available as of 2:00 PM on July 20, 2026, and are subject to change until the issue closes on July 22, 2026

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