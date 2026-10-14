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Home / Business / Gully Games Set to Bring a New Play-and-Reward Experience to Gamers

Gully Games Set to Bring a New Play-and-Reward Experience to Gamers

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ANI
Updated At : 05:46 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: Gully Games, a new gaming hub designed to bring games, progress and rewards into one experience, is gearing up for its upcoming launch. The platform aims to give players more than just another place to play by introducing a simple progression layer where gameplay can translate into GG Coins and opportunities to participate in reward contests.

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The concept is built around a simple philosophy: “Play. Progress. Win Real.”

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One Hub. Multiple Games. One Progress Journey.

Gully Games is designed to bring multiple gaming experiences together in one destination, allowing players to discover games while keeping track of their overall progress. As the platform grows, players will be able to discover more ways to play and progress.

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Introducing GG Coins

GG Coins will serve as the progress currency of Gully Games. Players can earn GG Coins through eligible gameplay, with the number of coins varying from game to game depending on gameplay, difficulty and session length. The app will make progress easy to understand by showing players the coins they have earned and their progress toward their current goal.

GG Goals

Daily, Weekly and Monthly GG Goals will give players clear milestones to work toward. The goal system is designed to make progress visible and encourage players to keep moving toward their next milestone.

A Chance to Win Real Rewards

Players will be able to use GG Coins to enter available reward contests featuring products such as iPhones, headphones, gaming accessories, controllers, smartwatches and other featured prizes. Daily rewards can create frequent opportunities to participate, while larger weekly rewards can create bigger community moments.

Why Gully Games?

Gully Games is not asking players to stop playing the games they already enjoy. Instead, it adds a simple progress and reward layer around the gaming experience—helping players discover games, track their progress and work toward GG Goals.

What Players Can Expect

*         Discover games through the Gully Games hub

*         Download and play participating games

*         Earn GG Coins through eligible gameplay

*         Track gaming progress and GG Goals

*         Use GG Coins to enter available reward contests

*         Get opportunities to win featured real-world rewards

The Countdown Begins

With its launch approaching, Gully Games is preparing to introduce a new play-and-reward experience for gamers. The platform will begin with a curated selection of games and is expected to expand with more downloadable games, mini-games inside the hub, multiplayer experiences and new reward experiences over time.

“Play the games you love. See your progress. Chase your next GG Goal.”

About Gully Games

Gully Games is a gaming hub where players can discover games, play, earn GG Coins, track their progress and participate in reward contests.

Play. Progress. Win Real.

Website: GullyGames.com

Media Contact: Support@gullygames.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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