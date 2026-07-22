Gun² Coffee Begins Strategic Mission Towards 100% Pure, Chemical-Free Premium Coffee

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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 22: As Indian consumers increasingly seek cleaner, healthier and more transparent food and beverage choices, Gun² Coffee has announced the beginning of a long-term strategic mission aimed at developing 100% pure, chemical-free premium coffee through responsible sourcing, research-driven innovation, modern manufacturing practices and continuous quality enhancement.

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Rather than positioning this as an immediate achievement, the company describes it as a long-term roadmap designed to redefine quality standards in India's premium coffee industry. The initiative reflects Gun² Coffee's vision of building a globally respected Swadeshi premium coffee brand rooted in purity, transparency, sustainability and consumer trust.

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The company has already begun laying the foundation for this mission by strengthening its engagement with India's coffee ecosystem. Through interactions with coffee experts, research institutions and industry stakeholders, Gun² Coffee is working to better understand evolving quality benchmarks, sustainable cultivation practices, value addition and international manufacturing standards. These efforts, according to the company, will play a key role in shaping its future product development and long-term quality strategy.

Gun² Coffee believes the future of the premium coffee industry lies not only in creating better products but also in building greater transparency across the value chain. As part of its roadmap, the company is focusing on direct engagement with coffee growers, strengthening sourcing practices, improving manufacturing processes and adopting globally accepted quality benchmarks while developing cleaner premium coffee solutions for the Indian market.

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The company has also initiated strategic planning for its next phase of expansion, focusing on innovative consumer access formats, wider distribution, institutional collaborations and long-term partnerships that will support its growth across India. While continuing to strengthen its retail presence, Gun² Coffee aims to create a premium coffee ecosystem that balances business growth with quality, sustainability and consumer confidence.

Founded by entrepreneur Gungun Upadhyay, Gun² Coffee has rapidly emerged as one of India's growing homegrown premium coffee brands. Today, the company serves more than 2,500 retail partners across the country, supplying cafes, hotels, restaurants, malls and retail outlets, while steadily expanding its digital presence. Its product portfolio includes premium coffee blends, flavoured coffees, coffee premixes, cold coffee cans, energy drinks, traditional chach, tea, milk powder, hot chocolate and premium dry fruits.

Speaking about the company's long-term vision, Founder Gungun Upadhyay said:

"Our ambition is much larger than building a successful coffee business. We have embarked on a strategic mission to work towards 100% pure, chemical-free premium coffee through continuous research, better sourcing, responsible manufacturing and uncompromising quality standards. We believe India has the potential to create a globally admired premium coffee brand that reflects trust, purity and innovation while creating value for farmers, consumers and the nation."

The company says it has already created employment opportunities for more than 1,000 people, with a strong emphasis on empowering women and young entrepreneurs. It also follows a transparent walk-in manufacturing model that reflects its commitment to openness, quality assurance and consumer confidence.

Brand Vision

Gun² Coffee's long-term vision is to establish a globally respected Swadeshi premium coffee brand by pursuing its mission of developing 100% pure, chemical-free premium coffee through continuous research, responsible sourcing and modern manufacturing practices. Guided by the principles of Make in India and Vocal for Local, the company is strengthening direct partnerships with coffee growers, encouraging sustainable farming, investing in quality enhancement and building transparent manufacturing systems. Alongside creating meaningful employment and supporting young entrepreneurs, Gun² Coffee aims to contribute to India's premium coffee ecosystem and eventually position an Indian coffee brand among the world's most respected names.

Industry experts believe India's premium coffee market is entering a new phase as consumers increasingly favour products backed by transparency, quality and responsible manufacturing. Against this evolving landscape, Gun² Coffee's strategic mission represents an effort to align Indian coffee with emerging global consumer expectations while creating a long-term roadmap for a stronger, cleaner and internationally competitive premium coffee brand.

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