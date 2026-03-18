Gunnebo Unveils Next-Generation Physical Security Solutions at Kochi

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New Delhi [India], March 18: Gunnebo, a global leader in physical security solutions, unveiled a wide range of physical security offerings under its Steelage brand at its Annual Channel Partner Conference in Kochi. The event was attended by Mr. Sabyasachi Sengupta, VP Asia, along with the Gunnebo Safe Storage India leadership team.

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This event saw the launch of pioneering products like DynaSlide Vault Door, DynaShield Modular Safe, and a range of high-security electronic locks. DynaSlide is an EN-certified Sliding Vault Door providing burglary resistance along with ease of use and space savings. This is a first-of-its-kind innovation in the safe storage industry in India for jewellers and commercial establishments, enabling them to accommodate more high-value inventory in constrained spaces. DynaShield is a compact modular safe comprising BIS-certified burglary resistance panels that can be assembled on site, thereby providing a flexible high-security storage solution for financial and commercial establishments. In the electronic locks category, FortiSec Pro, a fingerprint-based electronic lock, was introduced. This is a high-security lock made in India with features like dual-user authentication, duress alarm, and audit traceability. The event also saw the introduction of new SKUs in the Hallmark Safes range offering enhanced size flexibility for the jewellery segment. Finally, in the small secure storage unit category, the Gladius and Ignis range were launched with dual benefits of burglary and fire resistance for secure home and commercial use.

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Sabyasachi Sengupta said: "These innovative solutions showcase our deep understanding of the security needs of our customers across various segments along with our R&D capabilities. We are also very proud that all these solutions have been designed and developed in India, reinforcing our commitment to manufacturing world-class products from the Halol plant in Gujarat."

Together, these solutions demonstrate Gunnebo's continued focus on innovation, adaptability, and sector-specific security excellence. Each has been developed to address the evolving operational realities of high-footfall jewellery outlets, financial institutions, logistics hubs, homes, as well as commercial establishments. This customer-first approach has been central to Gunnebo's sustained leadership in the physical security industry globally.

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