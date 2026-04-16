PNN

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16: As artificial intelligence continues to reshape consumer experiences across industries, Gurgaon-based men's fashion brand The Manatomy has introduced an AI-powered styling platform aimed at personalizing how men discover and choose outfits.

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Founded by Ankit Sharma and Jatin Goyal, the platform focuses on addressing a persistent gap in men's fashion: the lack of personalized guidance when selecting clothing that complements individual features.

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The platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze factors such as skin tone, hair color, and overall appearance, enabling it to recommend outfit combinations tailored to each user. By shifting the focus from trend-based suggestions to individual compatibility, the company aims to simplify decision-making and improve confidence in everyday styling.

"The challenge for most men isn't access to options--it's clarity on what works for them," said Ankit Sharma, Founder of Manatomy. "This platform uses AI to deliver that clarity in a simple and accessible way."

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AI-Led Personalization Experience

Designed for ease of use, the experience requires minimal input and delivers personalized outfit recommendations within seconds. The platform reflects a broader shift toward AI-led personalization in e-commerce, where user-specific insights are increasingly replacing generalized suggestions.

Integration with Premium Clothing and Accessories

While the platform is built around artificial intelligence, it is integrated with Manatomy's portfolio of premium men's clothing and accessories. Users can explore recommendations that directly map to the brand's offerings, creating a seamless journey from discovery to purchase.

Manatomy's product range includes tailored shirts, footwear, and essential accessories, with an emphasis on quality materials, fit, and contemporary design.

Positioning for the Next Phase of Fashion Commerce

The launch highlights the growing role of technology in shaping fashion retail, particularly in markets where personalization has historically been limited. By combining AI with its product ecosystem, Manatomy is positioning itself at the intersection of fashion and intelligent commerce.

Co-founder Jatin Goyal said,

"We see this as a step toward more intuitive and user-centric fashion experiences, where technology helps individuals make better, more informed style choices."

About Manatomy

Manatomy is a Gurgaon-based men's fashion brand offering premium clothing and accessories. The company focuses on combining design, quality, and technology to create modern fashion solutions, including its recently launched AI-driven styling platform.

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