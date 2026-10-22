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Home / Business / Gurinder Bhatti Sets Sights on Building GB Realty's Real Estate Presence in Punjab

Gurinder Bhatti Sets Sights on Building GB Realty's Real Estate Presence in Punjab

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ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], October 22: Gurinder Bhatti is focusing on expanding GB Realty’s presence in Punjab, with residential and commercial developments planned in Mohali and New Chandigarh. In a recent interview with a media house, Bhatti spoke about his business journey and his ambition to build in the region.

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Founded in 2024, GB Realty is developing projects in Mohali and New Chandigarh as it seeks to grow its presence in the Chandigarh-Mohali region. The company has announced plans to invest more than Rs. 5,000 crore over the next three years and around Rs. 10,000 crore over five years, with approximately Rs. 3,500 crore earmarked for luxury and ultra-luxury residential projects. These are announced investment plans, not completed expenditure.

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“Building a real estate business takes patience, a clear understanding of what people need and a commitment to earning their trust. With GB Realty, we want to develop projects that reflect the aspirations of the region and create lasting value for homebuyers,” said Gurinder Bhatti, Founder, GB Realty.

Bhatti sees Punjab as central to the company’s next phase. GB Realty’s plans include high-end residential developments in the Mohali and New Chandigarh region, where the company aims to build a portfolio aligned with the area’s evolving housing demand.

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“Punjab has the ambition and potential to support high-quality real estate development. We want our work here to create places people are proud to call home and contribute to the region’s growth over the long term,” he said.

Through its planned developments and investment programme, GB Realty aims to strengthen its presence in Punjab and establish a growing real estate portfolio in the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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